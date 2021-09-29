Amazon Echo Show 15 unveiled, comes with a 15.6 inch display

Amazon has added anew device to its Echo Show range, the Amazon Echo Show 15 and the device comes with a 15.6 inch display.

The 15.6 inch display on the Echo Show 15 comes with a 1080 Full HD resolution and it is designed to either be placed on a counter or mounted on a wall.

Amazon today introduced Echo Show 15, a new addition to the Echo Show family that is designed to be the digital heart of your home. With a 15.6-inch, 1080p Full HD display, Echo Show 15 can be mounted on a wall or placed on a counter—either in portrait or landscape orientation—and is designed to help you stay organized, connected, and entertained. Echo Show 15 is built with the next-generation Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor, a redesigned home screen with more customization options, new personalization features with visual ID, and all-new Alexa experiences.

“Today, families juggle multiple competing priorities—what time to drop the kids off at soccer practice, what to make for dinner, or when to schedule the next appointment—the list goes on and on. With Echo Show 15, Alexa can help,” said Tom Taylor, Senior Vice President, Amazon Alexa. “Echo Show 15 brings everything that makes your household tick into one place. With a redesigned home screen and Alexa widgets, you can customize Echo Show 15 to see your shared family calendar, manage to-do lists and reminders, find meal inspiration, and keep track of your incoming packages. Plus, Echo Show 15 can adapt to your home environment with full-screen photos or art, so it’s always there when you need it, but fades beautifully into the background when you don’t.”

You can find our more details about the new Amazon Echo Show over at Amazon at the link below, the device will retail for $249.99.

Source Amazon

