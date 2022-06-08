Amazon Blink Video Doorbell now available in the UK

Amazon has announced that its new Blink Video Doorbell is now available to buy in the UK, the device is available today for £49.99.

The Blink Video Doorbell is designed to be used wire free and you can see some of the features of the device listed below.

Here are some of the features:

Be alerted to what matters: Go wire-free and get chime app notifications and motion alerts from the Blink app, or wire it in to connect to your existing in-home chime. Customers can choose to record, save, and share events with a free trial of the Blink Subscription Plan, or save locally with no recurring fees using a Blink Sync Module 2 and a USB flash drive (drive sold separately).

Go wire-free and get chime app notifications and motion alerts from the Blink app, or wire it in to connect to your existing in-home chime. Customers can choose to record, save, and share events with a free trial of the Blink Subscription Plan, or save locally with no recurring fees using a Blink Sync Module 2 and a USB flash drive (drive sold separately). See, hear and speak to visitors: Receive alerts when someone is at your door. See them in real time in 1080p HD video, day or night, with infrared night vision, and speak to them using two-way audio.

Receive alerts when someone is at your door. See them in real time in 1080p HD video, day or night, with infrared night vision, and speak to them using two-way audio. Enjoy long-lasting battery life: Blink Video Doorbell runs on two AA lithium batteries. When wired or paired with a Sync Module 2, the included batteries can last for up to two years. Battery life will vary based on device settings, use, and environmental factors.

Blink Video Doorbell runs on two AA lithium batteries. When wired or paired with a Sync Module 2, the included batteries can last for up to two years. Battery life will vary based on device settings, use, and environmental factors. Weather the storm: Blink Video Doorbell is built to withstand the elements to help you protect your home no matter what the weather may bring.

Blink Video Doorbell is built to withstand the elements to help you protect your home no matter what the weather may bring. Make the most with Alexa: Pair your Blink Video Doorbell with compatible Echo and Fire devices to effortlessly monitor your Blink system using voice commands with the Blink Smart Home Skill, and receive notifications when Blink Video Doorbell is pressed and/or motion is detected.

You can find out more information about the new Amazon Blink Video Doorbell over at Amazon’s website at the link below.

Source Amazon

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals