MUSE65 Compact 65% Magnetic Aluminum Alloy Gaming Keyboard

The gaming keyboard market is witnessing a surge in the adoption of magnetic switches. Varmilo, a brand known among keyboard enthusiasts for its unique and colorful design themes, has launched its latest innovation, the Varmilo Muse65. This compact 65% magnetic gaming keyboard is designed to elevate both gaming and typing experiences to new heights.

MUSE65 Compact 65%

Key Takeaways 65% compact design

Gateron magnetic switches with Rapid Trigger and Dynamic Keystroke functions

Adjustable trigger points with 40-level precision

Multiple Nordic mythology-inspired color themes

High-quality CNC-machined aluminum alloy chassis

Multi-layered internal padding for comfortable typing

Ultra-low latency of 0.2 ms

Web-based driver for easy customization

Advanced Magnetic Switch Technology

The Varmilo Muse65 features the latest-generation Gateron magnetic switches, which offer a silky smooth linear movement. These switches come with various advanced functions such as Rapid Trigger, Dynamic Keystroke, and Adjustable Trigger Response. Users can fine-tune the trigger point with a precise 40-level adjustment ranging from 0.1 mm to 4.0 mm. This level of customization makes the Muse65 an excellent choice for competitive gaming, providing instantaneous response and zero dead zones.

Stunning Nordic-Themed Designs

Varmilo has always been known for its designer themes, and the Muse65 is no exception. The keyboard is available in multiple color themes inspired by Nordic mythology, including:

Summit: Inspired by Scandinavia’s mountains and Norse Mythology’s “Jotunheim,” featuring white and contrasting color gradients.

Inspired by Scandinavia’s mountains and Norse Mythology’s “Jotunheim,” featuring white and contrasting color gradients. Aurora: Inspired by the northern lights, with a deep blue background and vibrant aurora lights.

Inspired by the northern lights, with a deep blue background and vibrant aurora lights. Asgard: Inspired by Norse Mythology’s Asgard, featuring ancient runic alphabets.

Inspired by Norse Mythology’s Asgard, featuring ancient runic alphabets. Sakura: Inspired by early spring cherry blossoms, with a pink and white color palette.

Inspired by early spring cherry blossoms, with a pink and white color palette. Ariel: Based on the mermaid’s story, featuring a light blue color theme with a watercolor painting technique.

Build Quality and Comfort

The Muse65 features a high-quality CNC-machined aluminum alloy chassis and a UV mirror glass back panel. To ensure a comfortable typing experience, the keyboard is equipped with multi-layered internal padding, including PORON Sandwich padding and bottom silicone padding. This design absorbs extra resonance cavity sound, providing a comfortable and quiet typing experience.

Pricing and Availability

The Varmilo Muse65 is available for purchase starting today. The pricing varies depending on the chosen design theme and additional features. For the most accurate and up-to-date pricing information, please visit Varmilo’s official website or authorized retailers.

The Muse65 offers stable connectivity with an ultra-low latency of just 0.2 ms, ensuring fast and responsive trigger input. Users do not need to download any additional drivers, as everything is accessible through a new web-based driver developed by Varmilo. This driver allows for easy control of various settings, including magnetic switch trigger adjustments.

The Varmilo Muse65 is a fantastic keyboard designed specifically for gamers. It combines advanced magnetic switch technology with stunning Nordic-themed designs and high-quality build materials. Whether you’re a competitive gamer or a keyboard enthusiast, the Muse65 offers a unique and customizable experience.

