SIKAKEYB SK3 compact wireless mechanical keyboard from $79

A new compact mechanical keyboard has been created by the team over at SIKAKEYB taking the form of the SK3 which supports Windows, Mac, iOS and Android operating systems enabling you to quickly switch between your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. The SK3 keyboard offers both wired and wireless modes enabling you to connect with up to five devices simultaneously and switch between them with the press of a key when needed. The keyboard allows you to connect one Type-C device, 3 Bluetooth devices and one device over Wi-Fi 2.4G.

The keyboard features a 65% streamlined layout and features the most common 68 keys with hot swappable options available and support for most switches on the market including plate-mounted and PCB. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $79 or £59 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 39% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“If your mechanical keyboard doesn’t create an addictive typing experience, you haven’t been using the right one. Built for quality, comfort, and satisfying key presses, the SK3 is the world’s most compact wireless mechanical keyboard and laptop companion. It can be placed directly onto the keyboard of any laptop under 14.9 inches without interacting with the original keyboard, increasing speed and accuracy, saving desk space, and keeping your screen closer to you.”

SIKAKEYB SK3 65% mechanical keyboard

With the assumption that the SIKAKEYB SK3 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the SIKAKEYB SK3 compact mechanical keyboard project review the promotional video below.

“The default plate-mounted style costar stabilizer offers a great touch experience right out of the box, and creates minimal noise so your typing won’t be intrusive. Replacement with a screw-in stabilizer is simple and straightforward. SK3’s double-color keycap design is both sleek and functional. Your fingers will sit comfortably on each keycap as you type, and the cherry height sitting will allow you to transition smoothly from key to key without accidental touches. This was achieved via a special over-molding technique using PBT material.”

“One of the best features of mechanical keyboards is their customization, and each SK3 offers full-color RGB background lighting to fit your aesthetic. Choose from 18 different preset light effects, or take things a step further and customize your light effects using the software and driver. Sound-activated light effects are available as well.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the compact mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official SIKAKEYB SK3 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

