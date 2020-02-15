Alpha Jax electric CUV reservations open

Alpha Motors has revealed another version of its electric vehicle called the Jax. The vehicle looks like a classic Japanese coup on the outside, but it’s a modern electric vehicle underneath. Jax has a range of over 250 miles and can be purchased in dual-motor four-wheel-drive configuration or single motor front-wheel-drive configuration.

Alpha says the vehicle can reach 60 mph in 6.5 seconds with a towing capacity of 1850 pounds. The design features a rapid charger and battery cooler/heater to keep the battery performing optimally. The interior is designed to carry four passengers and has 62.5 cubic feet of cargo space. A digital display for the driver shows instruments, and the car features premium sound, a wide-format center display, Bluetooth connectivity, and premium seat and trim materials.

It’s a beautiful little car that looks ready to go off-road without harming the environment. Jax can be reserved now via the company reservation page here.

