All New iOS 18 Features Detailed (Video)

Apple has unveiled the highly anticipated iOS 18 beta 1 for developers, marking the beginning of a new era in mobile operating systems. With a public beta slated for July and a final release expected in mid-September, iOS 18 brings a wealth of new features and improvements that promise to transform the way users interact with their devices. This update is compatible with all devices that support iOS 17, ensuring a wide range of users can benefit from the latest advancements. The video below from Zollotech gives us full details on all the new features coming to the iPhone.

Release Timeline and Device Compatibility

The iOS 18 developer beta is now available, allowing developers to test and optimize their apps for the upcoming release. For enthusiasts eager to try out the new features, the public beta is set to launch in July, providing a more stable version for non-developers. The final release of iOS 18 is anticipated to roll out in mid-September, coinciding with the launch of the new iPhone 16 models.

iOS 18 supports a broad range of devices, including:

iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max

Future support for the upcoming iPhone 16 models is also expected, ensuring seamless compatibility across Apple’s latest hardware offerings.

Customization and User Interface Enhancements

iOS 18 introduces a host of customization options and user interface improvements that allow users to personalize their devices like never before. The home screen receives a major overhaul, with flexible icon placement options that enable users to arrange their apps in creative and intuitive ways. Additionally, a new dark theme and color customization options for icons provide a fresh look and feel to the home screen.

The Control Center also undergoes a significant redesign, featuring customizable controls and a new control gallery for easier management. Users can now tailor their Control Center to their specific needs, ensuring quick access to frequently used settings and toggles.

Privacy and Security Features

Apple continues to prioritize user privacy and security with iOS 18. One notable addition is the rotating Wi-Fi address feature, which helps reduce tracking by assigning a unique Wi-Fi address to each network connection. This enhances privacy by making it more difficult for networks to track a user’s device across different locations.

iOS 18 also introduces enhanced privacy settings for contacts and app permissions. Users have greater control over which apps can access their contacts and can fine-tune permissions for individual apps, ensuring that sensitive data remains protected.

Accessibility Improvements

iOS 18 brings a range of accessibility improvements to empower users with diverse needs. Eye tracking and hover typing capabilities make it easier for individuals with limited mobility to navigate and interact with their devices. Vocal shortcuts and personal voice updates enhance the voice control experience, allowing users to perform tasks and access features more efficiently.

Additionally, iOS 18 introduces new features for voiceover, Braille, and switch control users, further expanding the accessibility options available on Apple devices.

App Updates and Enhancements

iOS 18 brings updates and enhancements to various built-in apps, improving functionality and user experience. Some notable app updates include:

Photos: The Photos app receives a redesign with customizable views, making it easier to organize and navigate through your photo library.

Phone: A new call recording feature is introduced in the Phone app, allowing users to record important conversations with ease.

Airpods: AirPods receive updates for improved call management and gaming experiences, enhancing the audio capabilities of Apple’s wireless earbuds.

Safari: The Safari browser introduces a new reader design, providing a more immersive and distraction-free reading experience.

Passwords: A dedicated passwords app is introduced, offering better password management and security features.

Messages: The Messages app gains RCS support, scheduled texts, and new text effects, expanding the communication options available to users.

Emergency SOS: Emergency SOS updates allow users to share media during emergencies, providing crucial information to emergency responders.

Additional Features and Improvements

iOS 18 introduces a wealth of additional features and improvements across various aspects of the operating system. Some notable additions include:

– New wallpapers for personalization

– Updated calendar and reminders integration for better productivity

– Calculator app coming to iPad for enhanced functionality

– Freeform app enhancements for collaborative work

– New gaming mode for reduced background activity and improved performance

– Maps updates with curated hikes and custom routes for outdoor enthusiasts

– Apple Wallet improvements for contactless payments and event tickets

– Journal app updates with improved search and mindfulness logging

– Fitness app customizable summary and new search options for tracking workouts

– TV app insights and enhanced dialogue options for an immersive viewing experience

– Home app updates for guest access and electricity usage tracking for smart home management

Performance and Battery Life Considerations

As with any beta release, iOS 18 beta 1 may have performance issues and battery drain. Early benchmarks using Geekbench indicate a slight performance drop compared to the stable iOS 17 release. However, it is important to note that performance and battery life are expected to improve as the beta progresses towards the final release.

Installation Recommendations

While iOS 18 beta 1 offers an exciting glimpse into the future of Apple’s mobile operating system, it is not recommended for installation on main devices due to potential bugs and performance issues. The beta is best suited for testing purposes on secondary devices or by developers who need to ensure their apps are compatible with the upcoming release.

For enthusiasts eager to try out the new features, waiting for the public beta in July or the final release in September is advised to ensure a more stable and polished experience.

iOS 18 represents a significant step forward for Apple’s mobile operating system, introducing a wide range of features and improvements that cater to diverse user needs. From enhanced customization options and privacy features to accessibility improvements and app updates, iOS 18 promises to deliver a more personalized, secure, and intuitive user experience. As the beta progresses and the final release approaches, users can look forward to a refined and feature-rich operating system that sets a new standard for mobile computing.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals