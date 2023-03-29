Alfa Romeo Tonale Edizione Bambini concept unveiled

Alfa Romeo has unveiled a concept version of their Tonale SUV, the Alfa Romeo Tonale Edizione Bambini and the car has been designed to be the ultimate child-friendly car.

The car comes with a wide range of features that are designed to make life easier for parents, this includes a baby changing unit in the boot, an in-car baby monitor, and more.

The Edizione Bambini concept created by Alfa Romeo UK comes with a range of features and accessories to enhance the practicality of the Tonale for families, while maintaining its premium feel and distinctive Alfa Romeo style.

To help parents undertaking journeys with their baby-on-board, a changing unit has been elegantly integrated with the 500-litre boot of the Tonale. A survey by leading baby product brand Huggies revealed that 86% of parents have had to change their baby’s nappies on the move, including while being in the car**.

Upon opening the electronic tailgate, the bespoke unit simply slides out from the parcel shelf to reveal a custom-made, easy to clean changing mat. When no longer required, the changing unit slides easily back into the parcel shelf, ensuring no compromise on boot space.

Shaped to fit neatly against the contours of the driver and front passenger seats, custom-made seat tidies feature several storage spaces including a drinks holder, bento box for snacks and a rattle-free pen holder. With 44% of UK parents using a reward chart to motivate their children, the seat tidies also feature two large pockets with a chart for each child to encourage them to keep the car tidy***.

You can find out more information about the Alfa Romeo Tonale Edizione Bambini over at Alfa Romeo at the link below, the car is a concept car, we wonder if Alfa Romeo will launch the car in the future.

Source Alfa Romeo





