Legion Go 2 vs Legion Go 1: Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced

The comparison between the Legion Go Z1 Extreme and the Legion Go 2 Z2 Extreme highlights how advancements in hardware can significantly impact handheld gaming performance. GameTechPlanet examines these devices through the lens of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, a title known for its demanding visuals and complex gameplay. A key difference lies in the Z2 Extreme’s 32GB of RAM, double that of the Z1 Extreme, allowing smoother multitasking and better handling of graphically intense scenes. Additionally, the Z2 Extreme’s improved processor architecture ensures higher clock speeds and more efficient thermal management, providing consistent performance during extended sessions.

Dive into this breakdown to understand how these devices perform under real-world conditions. You’ll gain insights into the Z2 Extreme’s ability to maintain stable frame rates at 1200p resolution, even with advanced features like Ray-Traced Global Illumination enabled. Discover how both devices use technologies such as FidelityFX Super Resolution and Temporal Anti-Aliasing to balance image quality and performance. By the end, you’ll have a clear understanding of which device better meets the demands of immersive handheld gaming.

Device Specifications

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Legion Go 2 Z2 Extreme outperforms the Legion Go 1 Z1 Extreme with upgraded hardware, including 32GB of RAM (double the Z1’s 16GB) and a more advanced processor, making sure smoother multitasking and better thermal management.

Performance benchmarks show the Z2 Extreme delivers an average of 10 additional FPS across resolutions (1200p, 1000p, 800p) and power settings (25W, 17W), maintaining stable frame rates even during graphically intense moments.

The Z2 Extreme excels in handling advanced graphical features like Ray-Traced Global Illumination (RTGI) and supports technologies such as FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), Temporal Anti-Aliasing (TAA), and Xe Super Sampling (XCSS) for enhanced visual quality.

Gameplay on the Z2 Extreme is more immersive and fluid, particularly at higher graphical settings, with stable performance during demanding scenes like naval battles and open-world exploration in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag.

Comprehensive testing under identical conditions highlights the Z2 Extreme as the superior handheld gaming device, offering better performance, graphical fidelity and reliability for demanding titles like Assassin’s Creed Black Flag.

The Legion Go 2 Z2 Extreme is equipped with 32GB of RAM, doubling the 16GB found in the Legion Go 1 Z1 Extreme. This increase in memory capacity allows the Z2 Extreme to handle more demanding tasks, such as multitasking and rendering complex scenes, without performance dips. Both devices, however, are designed to efficiently manage VRAM, making sure smooth gameplay for titles like Assassin’s Creed Black Flag.

The Z2 Extreme also benefits from a more advanced processor architecture, allowing it to deliver higher clock speeds and better thermal management. These improvements translate into consistent performance even during extended gaming sessions, making it a more robust option for gamers who demand reliability.

Performance Benchmarks

Extensive testing highlights the Z2 Extreme’s ability to outperform the Z1 Extreme across multiple scenarios. On average, the Z2 Extreme delivers 10 additional frames per second (FPS), providing a noticeable improvement in fluidity and responsiveness. Benchmarks were conducted at resolutions of 1200p, 1000p, and 800p, with power settings adjusted to 25W and 17W to simulate real-world usage.

The Z2 Extreme excels particularly at higher resolutions, maintaining stable frame rates even during graphically intense moments. In contrast, the Z1 Extreme struggles to sustain similar performance levels, especially when advanced graphical settings are enabled. This makes the Z2 Extreme a more reliable choice for gamers who prioritize both performance and visual quality.

Browse through more resources below from our in-depth content covering more areas on Valve’s Steam Deck.

Graphical Capabilities

Both devices support innovative graphical technologies designed to enhance image quality and performance. These include:

FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) – Improves performance by upscaling lower-resolution images.

– Improves performance by upscaling lower-resolution images. Temporal Anti-Aliasing (TAA) – Reduces visual artifacts for smoother graphics.

– Reduces visual artifacts for smoother graphics. Xe Super Sampling (XCSS) – Boosts image clarity without significant performance loss.

The Z2 Extreme demonstrates superior handling of Ray-Traced Global Illumination (RTGI), a demanding feature that enhances lighting realism. While both devices can use RTGI, the Z2 Extreme delivers better visual fidelity without compromising frame rates. Handheld presets were applied during testing to ensure a fair and consistent comparison, highlighting the Z2 Extreme’s ability to balance performance and graphical quality effectively.

Gameplay Experience

The Z2 Extreme offers a more immersive and fluid gameplay experience, particularly at higher graphical settings. Advanced frame generation technology ensures smooth performance, even during graphically intensive scenes such as naval battles or bustling environments like Nassau. These moments, which are central to Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, benefit significantly from the Z2 Extreme’s ability to maintain stable frame rates and high visual quality.

In comparison, the Z1 Extreme struggles to deliver comparable performance at 1200p resolution, especially when advanced settings like RTGI are enabled. This can lead to occasional frame drops and less consistent gameplay, which may detract from the overall experience for players seeking seamless immersion.

Testing Methodology

To ensure an accurate and unbiased comparison, both devices were tested under identical conditions. Benchmarks were conducted across a range of configurations, including varying resolutions and power settings. Gameplay scenarios were carefully selected to reflect the diverse challenges presented by Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, such as:

Naval combat, which demands high frame rates for smooth action sequences.

Exploration of open-world environments, requiring detailed rendering and stable performance.

Crew recruitment and management, which involve dynamic interactions and animations.

This comprehensive approach allowed for a thorough evaluation of each device’s strengths and limitations, providing valuable insights into their real-world performance.

Why Assassin’s Creed Black Flag?

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag serves as an ideal benchmark for handheld gaming devices due to its combination of demanding visuals and gameplay complexity. Set during the Golden Age of Piracy, the game features expansive open-world exploration, intense naval combat and intricate crew management systems. These elements place significant demands on both graphical fidelity and processing power, making it a rigorous test for any gaming device.

The game’s dynamic environments, from the bustling ports of Nassau to the open seas, require devices to balance performance and visual quality effectively. This makes Assassin’s Creed Black Flag a fitting choice for evaluating the capabilities of the Legion Go Z1 Extreme and Z2 Extreme.

Final Verdict

The Legion Go 2 Z2 Extreme stands out as the superior option for handheld gaming, particularly for graphically demanding titles like Assassin’s Creed Black Flag. With its 32GB of RAM, advanced processor and ability to handle innovative graphical features, the Z2 Extreme delivers a more immersive and consistent gaming experience.

For players who prioritize higher resolutions, smoother frame rates and features like Ray-Traced Global Illumination, the Z2 Extreme offers a clear advantage over the Z1 Extreme. While the Z1 Extreme remains a capable device, the Z2 Extreme’s enhanced performance and graphical capabilities make it the better choice for gamers seeking the best handheld experience.

Media Credit: GameTechPlanet



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