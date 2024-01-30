Alfa Romeo Milano EV SUV teased ahead of April launch

We first heard about the new Alfa Romeo Milano EV SUV at the end of 2023 and now Alfa Romeo has released a teaser photo of the car in camouflage, they have also revealed that it will be launched in April.

The team developing Alfa Romeo’s first fully electric SUV is the same team that worked on the Alfa Romeo 4C, 8C, Giulia & Stelvio Quadrifoglio, and Giulia GTA and is also working on the 33 Stradale.

Alfa Romeo will unveil the latest model to join its line-up, the Milano, on 10th April. The Milano will be the first fully electric car for the brand and will offer best in class driving dynamics and handling. Development tests are progressing at the Balocco testing site, the historic proving ground of Alfa Romeo.

Under the expert guidance of the team of Italian engineers that has played a major role in projects such as the 4C, 8C, and Giulia GTA, the Milano will debut a fully electric Alfa Romeo for the first time. The development strategies are coordinated by the Italian team of Alfa Romeo engineers at the Balocco Proving Ground, where test drivers find the ideal conditions verify the requirements and targets set by the brand’s dynamic engineers, who are responsible for signing-off the project.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new Alfa Romeo Milano EV SUV when it launches in April, it will be interesting to see how the car’s design compares to the Stelvio and Tonale SUVs.

Source Alfa Romeo



