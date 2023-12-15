Alfa Romeo Milano electric SUV launching in 2024

Alfa Romeo has revealed that they will be launching their first fully electric SUV in 2024 and the car will be called the Alfa Romeo Milano. the new all-electric Alfa Romeo SUV will be made official at a press event in April 2024.

The car gets its name from Alfa Romeo’s hometown of Milan and you can see more details about what the company has planned for this new electric Alfa Romeo below.

In April 2024 in Milan, Alfa Romeo will unveil to the world the first Sport Urban Vehicle in its history, which will also be available in a 100% electric version. It will be named Milano, a genuine tribute to the city where it all began on 24 June, 1910.

With Alfa Romeo Milano, the brand rejoins the B-segment, the biggest segment in Europe, with a new vehicle that fully embodies the brand’s DNA of noble Italian sportiness. This 100% electric Sport Urban Vehicle represents a new gateway to the Alfa Romeo world for everyone, Alfisti and beyond, who has been awaiting the brand’s return to the segment.

Jean-Philippe Imparato | Alfa Romeo CEO

“With the arrival of Milano in 2024, Alfa Romeo completes a line-up capable of meeting the desires of all our enthusiasts and much more. Milano is intended as a symbolic ‘welcome back’ to all our Alfisti fans. As owners of the Giulietta and Mito, they have been waiting to confirm their love for Alfa Romeo. It also serves as a ‘welcome’ to anyone looking for a unique sporting experience in this segment and the distinctive beauty of Italian design.

We are looking forward to finding out more information about the new Alfa Romeo Milano when it launches in 2024, it will be interesting to see what the design is like.

Source Alfa Romeo



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals