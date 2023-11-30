Alfa Romeo Tonale, Stelvio and Giulia pricing reduced in the UK

Alfa Romeo has announced that it is reducing the starting price of its three models in the UK, the Alfra Romeo Tonale, Stelvio, and Giulia are now all cheaper in the UK. The starting price of the Tonale is now £35,995, the Guilia now starts at £39,995 on the road and the Stelvio now starts at £45,595.

Alfa is also revising the trim models available through its range and these will now include Sprint, Veloce, and Tributo Italiano across Tonale, Giulia, and the Stelvio range, you can see more details below.

Alfa Romeo has revised its trim levels and pricing for Tonale, Giulia and Stelvio representing even better value across the range. The trim line up has been revised with Sprint, Veloce and the new range topping Tributo Italiano variants available throughout the range. Tonale is available for the first time in Sprint trim, replacing the previous TI version. Giulia and Stelvio benefit from safety technology upgrades as well as stylistic upgrades on Veloce versions.

Tonale Sprint models benefit from sportier aesthetic enhancements over the previous TI variants, including black inserts on the body kit and skid plate, black and white wheel centre caps and a dark Miron scudetto front grille. Tonale is also available with a highly shock resistant, lightweight (15g) wearable key, that is water resistant up to 15 metres.

The Tonale Sprint variant offers good value for customers, with a competitive entry point at just £35,995 OTR for the 1.5-litre MHEV 160 DCT version. The revised structure means that customers will also benefit from a £1,525 saving on the MHEV Veloce version too.

You can find out more details about the pricing on the new range of Alfa Romeo Tonale, Stelvio, and Giulia models over at Alfa Romeo’s website at the link below.

Source Alfa Romeo



