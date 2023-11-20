Alfa Romeo Tonale, Giulia and Stelvio Tributa unveiled

Alfa Romeo has unveiled a new special version of its Tonale, Giulia, and Stelvio called the Tributo range and the cars are available exclusively in the three colors of the Italian flag, green, white, and red.

The cars also feature a black roof and black mirror caps and there are a range of upgrades inside the car as well, these include perforated leather seats with red accents, you can see more details below.

The main features of Tributo Italiano – stemming from the stylistic and aesthetic language shared by the three models – include a two-tone livery with black roof, body-colour bodykit, Italian flag on the mirror caps, and a refined interior. The additions serve as evidence of meticulous attention to detail combined with the constant quest for the highest quality.

Giulia, Stelvio and Tonale Tributo Italiano are positioned at the top of their respective ranges and are offered exclusively in the three colours of the Italian flag (Alfa Red, Montreal Green, and Banchise White) paired with a black roof. A retractable glass roof is also available for Tonale.

The bold exterior details on Tributo Italiano include the front grille with dark ‘V’ insert; alloy wheels (21-inch on the Stelvio, 19-inch on the Giulia and 20-inch on the Tonale) combined with sporty red Brembo brake calipers. To add additional elegance to the brand’s characteristic sportiness, throughout the line-up and for the first time on the Tonale, Tributo Italiano includes a lower bodykit, front and rear bumper side inserts, wheel arches, and side skirts all in body colour.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale Tributo starts at £44,495, the Giulia Tributo starts at £48,495 and the Stelvio Tributo starts at £54,095, you can find out more details about these new special edition cars over at Alfa Romeo at the link below.

Source Alfa Romeo



