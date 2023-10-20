Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale debuts at Heritage Auto Moto D’Epoca

The new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale supercar was unveiled back in August and now the car will make its debut at the Heritage Auto Moto D’Epocain Bologna on the 26th of October 2023.

Inspired directly by the Tipo 33, a star of global motorsport, the 1967 33 Stradale is believed by many to be one of the most beautiful cars ever. The new 33 Stradale is a respectful modern take on the stylistic features of its forerunner and takes center stage in the Alfa Romeo manifesto to anticipate some of the brand’s future lines. With a run of just 33 cars, all already snapped up, it has been handcrafted in collaboration with Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, a coachbuilder with top-quality, tailor-made standards that guarantee an obsessive attention to detail.

The 40th edition of Auto e Moto d’Epoca is one of the major events in Europe for aficionados of classic cars and motorbikes. It is the first opportunity to reveal the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale at an automobile exhibition as the honorary patron of the Alfa Romeo Classiche heritage program, a range of services with the clear objective of protecting and promoting the history of the iconic Italian brand.

You can find out more details about the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale over at Alfa Romeo at the link below, production will be limited top just 33 cars worldwide and it is said to cost around £1.7 million.

Source Alfa Romeo



