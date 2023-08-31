Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale supercar unveiled

Alfa Romeo has unveiled a new supercar, the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale and the car will be limited to just 33 units, which could end up making it one of the rarest Alfa Romeo’s ever, and it looks very impressive from the photos.

The Alfa Romeo team has set itself the ambitious goal of offering the driving experience of a track car, yet in a model suitable for everyday use on the road, without compromising everyday comfort and safety. The new 33 Stradale therefore boasts the best of Alfa Romeo engineering, as seen in the double-arm suspension with active shock absorbers, and in the evolution of the 2.9 V6 engine.

The new Alfa Romeo special edition can be fitted with a V6 twin-turbo engine delivering over 620 hp or can come in a BEV configuration with over 750 hp. Performance is outstanding in both versions. The top speed is 207mph (333km/h), and it accelerates from zero to 62mph in under three seconds. The double-arm suspension with active shock absorbers and the front axle lift ensures exceptional handling and comfort. The Alfa Romeo Brake-By-Wire braking system and Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes offer high-level performance.

You can find out more details about the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale over at Alfa Romeo at the link below, it will apparently retail for £1.7 million and will be available in a choice of two trims, Tributo and Alfa Corse.

Source Alfa Romeo



