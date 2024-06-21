Alfa Romeo Junior VELOCE has 280 HP

Alfa Romeo has unveiled a new version of their Junior EV, the Alfa Romeo Junior VELOCE and the car comes with 280 horsepower. The Alfa Romeo Junior VELOCE is poised to make a significant impact on the electric vehicle market with its impressive (207 kW) motor. As the latest addition to Alfa Romeo’s lineup, the Junior VELOCE embodies the brand’s commitment to high performance, advanced engineering, and Italian craftsmanship. Developed by the same talented team responsible for iconic models such as the 4C, 8C, and Giulia Quadrifoglio, the Junior VELOCE is designed to deliver best-in-class handling and driving dynamics, setting a new standard for electric vehicles in its segment.

Performance and Engineering Excellence

At the heart of the Alfa Romeo Junior VELOCE lies a state-of-the-art 100% electric motor, capable of generating an impressive 280 hp and 345 Nm of torque. This powerful motor has undergone rigorous testing and fine-tuning at the renowned Langhe circuit at Balocco Proving Ground, ensuring that it meets Alfa Romeo’s stringent standards for performance and road handling. The Junior VELOCE features a direct steering ratio of 14.6, providing precise and responsive control for an engaging driving experience. The vehicle’s sports suspension, lowered by 25 mm, and the inclusion of front and rear anti-roll bars contribute to its exceptional cornering abilities and high levels of grip, allowing drivers to tackle even the most challenging roads with confidence.

To further enhance the Junior VELOCE’s performance, Alfa Romeo has equipped the vehicle with a innovative braking system. The front discs, measuring over 380 mm, are paired with four-piston monobloc calipers, ensuring powerful and reliable stopping power. Additionally, the Torsen differential optimizes traction, allowing the Junior VELOCE to maintain a firm grip on the road surface under various driving conditions. The vehicle also features high-performance, 20-inch tyres, which complement its sporty character and provide excellent handling characteristics.

Pricing and Availability

Alfa Romeo has announced that orders for the Junior Elettrica and Speciale models are now open in the UK market. The Elettrica model, which serves as the entry point to the Junior lineup, starts at a competitive price of £33,895 OTR. For those seeking an even more exclusive and premium experience, the Speciale model is available at £35,695. Enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Junior VELOCE will be pleased to know that orders for this high-performance variant will open later this year, providing an additional exciting option in the electric vehicle market.

Source Alfa Romeo



