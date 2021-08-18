Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm takes on a Porsche 911 GT3 (Video)

The Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm is an impressive car and now we get to see how it performs on the track up against a Porsche 911 GT3.

The video below from CarWow shows us the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm on the track, how well will it do against the Porsche 911 GT3.

The Alfa Romeo comes with a 2.9 litre V6 twin turbo which produces 540 horsepower and 600 Nm of torque, the car is basically designed for performance and the track. Each one of the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm costs about £150,000 and there are only 500 cars being made.

The Porsche 911 GT3 comes with a 4 litre naturally aspirated flat six engine that produces 510 horsepower and 470 Nm of torque. Lets find out which of the two cars are faster.

As we can see from the video the the Porsche 911 GT3 was faster in the first run around the track with a time of 46.1 seconds as opposed to 47.6 seconds on the Alfa Romeo.

The Porsche 911 GT3 had a 0 to 60 time of just 3.46 seconds and the Alfa Giulia GTAm had a 0 to 60 miles per hour time of just 4.24 seconds.

The Porsche was also faster to 100 miles per hour with a time of 7.53 seconds and the Alfa managed 100 mph in 8.27 seconds.

Source & Image Credit: Carwow

