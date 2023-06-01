Minimalist alarm clock with E Ink display

If you are looking to upgrade your alarm clock and would like a sleek minimalist design equipped with power saving E Ink display capable of showing a selection of different clock faces depending on your preference. You might be interested in the Mudita range of alarm clocks launched via Kickstarter this month. Features include:

Eye-friendly Eink screen: We’re big fans of E Ink displays, as they don’t cause eye strain or fatigue and have a natural, paper-like, and analog feel. Our modern, 2.84″ E Ink display, with a resolution of 480×600, a PPI of 270, and support of 16-bit grayscale, makes the clock screen easy to read in normal light.

Soothing Alarm Sounds: Wake to the gentle sound of nature- inspired alarm tones, such as birds chirping, ocean waves, or a peaceful forest. Say goodbye to jarring and abrupt alarms that start your day on a stressful note.

Customised front light: Mudita Harmony has a customised front light that has 2700 K on the Kelvin color temperature scale.lf you want to check the time in the middle of the night there will be minimal disturbance to your sleeping cycles.

Pre-wake-up tone & light: Your body is created to naturally wake up with the sunrise. Mudita Harmony 2 lights up with a warm light 10 minutes before the alarm, together with a gentle sound created for the purpose of awakening your subconscious mind, to gently prepare you to get up with the main alarm.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $65 or £55 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the typical retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Mudita Harmony 2 and Mudita Bell 2, the minimalist alarm clocks designed to simplify your mornings and improve your well-being. Following the success of our original releases, we’re back with an updated version in a stunning black hue that’s perfect for those who appreciate a sleek and minimalist aesthetic. Our products have received numerous awards for their design, and we’re proud to be recognized and mentioned by multiple brands all across the globe,”

“Both our physical and mental health are affected by Sleep. Getting enough sleep means you’ll likely have a higher sex drive, a better ability to maintain or lose weight, lower blood pressure and a stronger immune system. It isn’t just our physical health which is affected by getting too much or too little sleep, our mental health can be affected too.”

If the Mudita campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Mudita minimalist alarm clocks project delve into the promotional video below.

“Mudita Harmony 2 features the same powerful functions as the original, but now in a sophisticated black finish that will seamlessly blend into any room decor. With its minimalist design and high-quality materials, Mudita Harmony 2 is not just an alarm clock, but a functional piece of art that enhances your living space. Additionally, with Harmony 2 you can now upload your own custom sounds for the relaxation mode, as well an additional 20% increased time when on battery (in comparison to the original Harmony).”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and quality standards for the minimalist alarm clocks, jump over to the official Mudita crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



