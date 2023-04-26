Akuto Studio Chord Machine AKT-0.1 expands your musical creativity

Akuto Studio a studio based in Switzerland has taken to Kickstarter to launch its new Chord Machine AKT-0.1 specifically designed to help you expand your musical creativity. Offering endless possibilities for playing MIDI notes and combining and tweaking effects. With still 30 days remaining on its Kickstarter campaign the Akuto Studio Chord Machine has already raised over $100,000 thanks to over 260 backers. Early bird deals are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $362 or £307 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We are Akuto, a studio based in Switzerland. We strive to put great design in service of music making. Many members of our team either make music themselves or have a close link to it and as you can guess, it is from our own struggles that the idea of the Chord Machine stems from. We hope you’ll like it as much as we do. We kept what we think is essential and crammed it inside this deceptively simple looking device. Enjoy discovering!”

Akuto Studio Chord Machine

“The Chord Machine is an innovative instrument that offers endless possibilities for playing MIDI notes and combining and tweaking effects, all within a compact and durable device. Designed to accompany you from the start of your musical journey and beyond, the Chord Machine will keep to evolving with new features that you will continue to use and explore in your productions.”

If the Akuto Studio crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2024. To learn more about the Akuto Studio Chord Machine project scan the promotional video below.

“As a team, we are committed to push the boundaries of what is possible with the Chord Machine, and we have a LOT of exciting ideas that we are eager to develop. By getting the Chord Machine, you are not only gaining access to its current features but also future updates that will provide even more ways to play and explore your creativity.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and feature breakdown for the Chord Machine, jump over to the official Akuto Studio crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





