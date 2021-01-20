eVinyl mini pocket MIDI instrument

Musician and engineer Giovanni Maltisotto has created a new pocket MIDI instrument in the form of the aptly named eVinyl mini. Equipped with for capacitive touch buttons for drums and they a full octave keyboard (but you can easily change the octave you’re working on with dedicated buttons). The MIDI instruments can be used to create music wherever you maybe.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $35 or £26 (depending on current exchange rates). If the eVinyl mini campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the eVinyl mini MIDI instrument project view the promotional video below.

“This one of the smallest MIDI instruments yet so powerful! It has FOUR* capacitive touch buttons for drums and a full octave keyboard (but you can easily change the octave you’re working on with dedicated buttons). The aim is to create something useful for everyone who loves music and works with music. Here it is! I hope everyone can enjoy.”

“The eVinyl mini has A LOT of functions that will help you compose music for every purpose. The capacitive touch drums section will send the standard MIDI signals for kick, snare, crash, opened hi-hat, closed hi-hat. Almost every DAW supports MIDI, furthermore an audio interface card is NOT necessary to use the eVinyl mini.”

Source : Kickstarter

