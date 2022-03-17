Midronome MIDI master clock with built-in metronome

Musicians looking for an easy way to synchronise MIDI audio might be interested in the Midronome. A compact stylish MIDI master clock with integrated metronome capable of supporting both live and studio sessions. “The Midronome opens the door to experimentation during your live sessions. ” The Midronome allows DAWs to send a tight, reliable, stable MIDI clock to all of your devices, making synchronization between all of your devices rock solid, always starting when you want them to start.

Features of the MIDI master clock

– Keep ALL of your MIDI devices in sync, with the power of the most precise MIDI clock on the market

– 50 000 times more accurate than a computer-based clock

– 1000 times more accurate than most synth-based clocks

– Keep your band in tempo with the metronome click – and if you don’t like the classic beep sound, you can choose from the selection of 60 different clicks sounds!

– We provide you with 9 volume levels to perfectly suit your needs!

– If you need to know where the beat is, the Midronome will still show it to you with an LED next to its display. Green for the first beat in the bar, red for others

– All settings are saved automatically, and the current tempo is saved every 10 seconds, so if for some reason the Midronome loses its power and restarts in the middle of a performance, it will be back where it was as soon as it is repowered.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $124 or £92 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 26% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Hello! I am Simon. A musician who loves playing electronic music with a band. One day, on one of our rehearsals, I’ve noticed that our synth player, Edgaras, is struggling with the synchronization of his keyboards. So I came to him and asked him – “Hey dude, what’s wrong?” “Nah, not much,” he said, “it’s just really hard to keep these arpeggiated sounds on my keys in time with the rest of the band. Do you possibly know about some device that would send an audio click to our drummer and keep my synths synchronized at the same time?”. Well, I wasn’t sure. But it sounded like a handy tool, so I did my research.”

With the assumption that the Midronome crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Midronome MIDI master clock project checkout the promotional video below.

“At the core, the Midronome is a MIDI Master Clock, which means it will set the tempo on your MIDI gear like synths, sequencers, drum machines, Ableton, guitar pedals, or many more. But this lovely little box is so much more than that. Live, it will sync acoustic musicians with its built-in metronome in time with the sequencers. And in the studio, it will solve any sync issue you might have by syncing your DAW and your outboard gear tightly together. It has two CV/Analog outputs for your Modular equipment like Euro-racks, which can also be used as a DIN (sync24) clock output for your vintage synths.”

“We teamed up with several musicians and engineers to create the most reliable, versatile, stable, user-friendly MIDI master clock on the market. Designed by musicians for musicians, the Midronome is a device that will take your music to another level while making it more manageable! In the end, playing music should be about joy and not about the struggle with timing issues, right?”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the MIDI master clock, jump over to the official Midronome crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

