AJAZZ AC067 cheese inspired mechanical keyboard

AJAZZ has collaborated with Kalih to create a cheese inspired keyboard complete with CNC machine dimples and yellow finish. The AJAZZ AC067 mechanical keyboard is now available to purchase priced at $219 and features a compact 65% layout 67-key configuration complete with Cheese Themed Dye Sublimed MDA Height PBT Keycaps and customised Kailh Box Yellow Cheese Switches.

“The mechanical keyboard is yellow in color with inward dimples courtesy CNC machined aluminium alloy that is then given an anodized finish. This is complemented by a special edition yellow and white PBT dye sub keycap set that works well with the design, including with some novelty keycaps present on the modifiers. The cheese theme even extends to the switches with a collaboration done with Kailh to use a linear and smooth “Yellow Cheese” mechanical switch paired with Kailh hotswap switch sockets to allow further customization.

The keyboard uses a gasket mount structure to help ensure it’s not just a cheesy take on a keyboard, and of course has per-key RGB lighting too. This is a chunky keyboard weighing 1.5 Kg and will be certainly a unique peripheral device in more ways than one.”

Features of the AJAZZ AC067 mechanical keyboard

– Special Cheese Themed Design.

– Ultra-compact 65% layout(67-key configuration).

– Cheese Themed Dye Sublimed MDA Height PBT Keycaps.

– Customised Kailh Box Yellow Cheese Switches.

– Gasket Mounted Structure.

– PC Positioning Board.

– Full-Key Hot-Swappable Support.

– Full-RGB Backlit.

– 18 Pre-built backlight effects.

– Supports Music Rhythm Lighting Effects.

– Full-Key Non-Conflict Operation.

“In collaboration with Kalih, AJAZZ has designed a set of new Yellow Cheese mechanical switches. They offer a smooth and linear response for every single keystroke matching the proper theme of the keyboard. The keyboard not only looks like a block of cheese, but it also has a response as smooth as cheese. AJAZZ AC067 mechanical keyboard allows the users full control over their experience. The keyboard has a full-key hot-swappable design. Users can easily change the switches as per their liking. It also has a non-conflict design, protecting it from Ghosting issues and promising a rich experience for the users.”

For more information on the new cheese inspired mechanical keyboard jump over to the official product page by following the link below.

Source : AJAZZ

