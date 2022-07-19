Epomaker FirstBlood B67 full acrylic gasket mounted mechanical keyboard

Epomaker has launched a new acrylic mechanical keyboard via Kickstarter this month which has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 24 days remaining. The keyboard can be used both wired and wirelessly and features a solid acrylic design and supports Windows, macOS, Android and iOS operating systems enabling you to quickly swap from one device to another.

Featuring a 67 compact key layout with silicon gasket mounted keys the switches are also hot swappable and the keyboard includes Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity as well as wireless two point 4G connection and USB-C for a wired connection if preferred. When used wirelessly the keyboard uses its 3,750mAh rechargeable battery providing months of use on a single charge.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $159 or £134 (depending on current exchange rates).

“While the market is full of stacked acrylic keyboards, we step even further to use a complete solid transparent acrylic to make the full body of the B67’s case. Featuring a classic 65% layout with FN combination keys, it’s compact enough to fit on almost any desktop along with accommodating intensive typing applications. Wired and wireless connectivities, hot-swappable sockets, south-facing LEDs, three devices simultaneous connection… “

If the Epomaker crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Epomaker mechanical keyboard project watch the promotional video below.

Acrylic mechanical keyboard

“Designed for versatility, the FirstBlood B67 features three connection modes: wired, 2.4G wireless, and Bluetooth 5.0. Thanks to the reliable and trusted Broadcom Bluetooth Chipset, the B67 offers a faster and more accurate keystroke response, offering a worry-free wireless typing and gaming experience. On top of that, the B67 allows you to seamlessly switch among your notebook, computer, and mobile devices, which is a perfect solution to fulfill your multi-tasking needs. This is not only simple typing equipment but also a powerful productivity booster on your desk!”

