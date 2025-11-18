AirPods Pro 3 vs. Pro 2: Is the ANC Really That Much Better?

The AirPods Pro 3 introduce several notable upgrades over the AirPods Pro 2, offering enhancements in battery life, fitness tracking, and charging convenience. However, whether these improvements warrant an upgrade depends on your individual needs and priorities. While the AirPods Pro 3 cater to users seeking the latest features, the AirPods Pro 2 remain a reliable and cost-effective option for those who value affordability without compromising on performance. In the video below, Max Tech explores the key differences to help you make an informed decision.

Battery Life: A Clear Advantage

One of the most significant upgrades in the AirPods Pro 3 is the improved battery life. The charging case now provides up to 24 hours of total power, while the earbuds themselves last longer during extended use. This enhancement is particularly beneficial for users who frequently rely on their earbuds throughout the day, such as commuters or travelers.

For casual users who rarely deplete their AirPods Pro 2 battery, the extended battery life may not be a decisive factor. However, if you’ve experienced frustration with your current earbuds running out of charge at inconvenient times, the AirPods Pro 3 could offer a practical solution.

Heart Rate Monitoring: A Fitness-Focused Feature

The AirPods Pro 3 introduce heart rate monitoring, a feature designed with fitness enthusiasts in mind. This addition allows users to track their heart rate during workouts without needing an Apple Watch or other dedicated fitness devices. For individuals who prioritize health and fitness tracking, this feature adds significant value.

However, for users who primarily use their AirPods for casual listening, calls, or entertainment, heart rate monitoring may hold less appeal. If fitness tracking isn’t a priority for you, the AirPods Pro 2 remain a compelling choice with their robust performance and lower price point.

Active Noise Cancellation: Enhanced Effectiveness

Apple has refined the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) in the AirPods Pro 3, delivering a more immersive listening experience by effectively blocking out external noise in various environments. Whether you’re navigating a noisy city street, working in a bustling office, or flying on an airplane, the improved ANC ensures a quieter and more focused experience.

While the AirPods Pro 2 already offer excellent noise cancellation, the enhancements in the AirPods Pro 3 make them a better option for users who prioritize this feature. However, for those satisfied with the ANC performance of the AirPods Pro 2, the difference may not be significant enough to justify an upgrade.

Audio Quality: Subtle Refinements

The AirPods Pro 3 deliver richer audio performance, particularly in the bass range, and introduce a customizable sound profile that allows users to fine-tune their listening experience. These refinements cater to audiophiles and music enthusiasts who value precise sound reproduction and enjoy bass-heavy tracks.

While the AirPods Pro 2 already provide high-quality audio, the improvements in the newer model may appeal to users who prioritize audio performance above all else. For casual listeners, however, the difference in sound quality may be less noticeable.

Comfort and Fit: A Mixed Bag

Apple has redesigned the AirPods Pro 3 with hybrid ear tips made from a combination of silicone and foam, aiming to improve comfort and fit for a broader range of users. Some users report that the new design provides a more secure and comfortable fit, particularly during extended wear or physical activity.

However, feedback on the new design has been mixed, with some users noting that achieving a proper seal requires frequent adjustments. If you’ve struggled with the fit of the AirPods Pro 2, the updated design may be worth exploring. That said, the mixed reception suggests that the improvement may not be universal.

Sound Leakage: A Potential Concern

One drawback of the AirPods Pro 3 is the increased sound leakage resulting from the design changes. In quiet public spaces such as libraries or offices, this could potentially disturb those around you. The AirPods Pro 2, with their tighter seal, may perform better in these scenarios, making them a better choice for users who prioritize privacy and sound isolation.

USB-C Charging: A Practical Upgrade

The AirPods Pro 3 adopt a USB-C charging port, aligning with Apple’s broader transition to this standard across its product lineup. For users who already own USB-C devices, this change simplifies charging by reducing the need for multiple cables.

However, if you’re content with the Lightning port on the AirPods Pro 2 and don’t feel the need to standardize your charging setup, this upgrade may not be a compelling reason to switch. It’s a convenient feature but not necessarily a fantastic option for everyone.

Price and Value: Weighing the Costs

The AirPods Pro 3 come with a higher price tag, and discounts on this newer model are less common compared to the AirPods Pro 2. For budget-conscious buyers, the AirPods Pro 2 offer excellent value, especially when purchased refurbished or during sales. Both models receive regular software updates, making sure that the AirPods Pro 2 remain functional and relevant despite being an older model.

Who Should Upgrade?

You should consider upgrading to the AirPods Pro 3 if:

Your current AirPods’ battery life has significantly degraded, and you need longer-lasting earbuds.

You’re a fitness enthusiast who would benefit from heart rate monitoring during workouts.

USB-C compatibility is important to you for simplifying your charging setup.

You’ve experienced fit issues or discomfort with the AirPods Pro 2 and are curious about the redesigned ear tips.

Who Should Stick with the AirPods Pro 2?

The AirPods Pro 2 remain a strong choice for:

Budget-conscious buyers seeking high-quality earbuds at a more affordable price.

Users who are satisfied with the performance and features of their current model.

Those who prioritize sound isolation in quiet public spaces and want to avoid sound leakage.

Final Thoughts

The AirPods Pro 3 deliver meaningful improvements in battery life, noise cancellation, and fitness tracking, making them an attractive option for users seeking the latest technology. However, the AirPods Pro 2 continue to offer outstanding performance and value, particularly for budget-conscious buyers or those who are satisfied with their current earbuds. Your decision should ultimately reflect your specific needs, preferences, and how much you value the new features introduced in the AirPods Pro 3.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech



