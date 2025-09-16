AirPods Pro 3 vs AirPods Pro 2: Is It Worth the Upgrade?

The AirPods Pro 3 bring a range of notable upgrades over their predecessor, the AirPods Pro 2, offering improvements in comfort, sound quality, and functionality. Despite these enhancements, Apple has retained the same $249 price point, making the new model an appealing option for those seeking premium earbuds. However, not all changes are universally positive, such as a reduced charging case battery capacity. Below is a detailed comparison to help you make an informed decision in a new video from ZONEofTECH.

Design: Compact Earbuds, Larger Case

The AirPods Pro 3 earbuds are smaller, providing a more comfortable and secure fit for extended use. This design change is particularly beneficial for users who wear their earbuds for long periods, whether during workouts or commutes. However, the charging case has grown in size compared to the AirPods Pro 2. The larger case likely accommodates new features, such as a capacitive button for added functionality. Despite the size increase, the case retains practical features like a lanyard attachment and compatibility with Apple Watch charger magnets, ensuring convenience for users with active lifestyles.

Enhanced Fit with Foam-Infused Ear Tips

Apple has introduced foam-infused ear tips in the AirPods Pro 3, available in five sizes ranging from extra small to extra large. This expanded size range ensures a customized and secure fit, catering to a broader audience. The foam material not only improves comfort but also enhances noise isolation by creating a tighter seal. This design is particularly useful for users who prioritize effective noise cancellation and stability during physical activities.

Active Noise Cancellation: A Leap Forward

The AirPods Pro 3 deliver a substantial improvement in Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), making them twice as effective as the AirPods Pro 2 and four times better than the original AirPods Pro. This advancement is achieved through a combination of upgraded microphones and the foam ear tips, which work together to block external noise more effectively. Whether you’re in a noisy office or on a crowded train, the enhanced ANC ensures a more immersive listening experience.

Transparency Mode: Improved Awareness

Transparency Mode has been refined to offer a more natural and seamless listening experience. Ambient sounds, such as conversations or announcements, are clearer, allowing you to stay aware of your surroundings without needing to remove the earbuds. This feature is particularly valuable in environments where situational awareness is crucial, such as busy streets or airports.

Sound Quality: Redesigned for Excellence

The AirPods Pro 3 feature a redesigned acoustic architecture that significantly enhances sound quality. Users can expect deeper bass, a wider soundstage, and improved clarity. The separation of instruments and vocals is more pronounced, making the earbuds versatile for various types of audio content, from music to podcasts. These improvements cater to audiophiles and casual listeners alike, ensuring a premium audio experience.

Water Resistance: Built for Durability

With an upgrade from IP54 to IP57 water resistance, the AirPods Pro 3 are better equipped to handle moisture. This improvement makes them suitable for intense workouts or outdoor activities in unpredictable weather. The earbuds can now withstand brief submersion in water, offering greater durability and reliability for active users.

Battery Life: Balancing Pros and Cons

Battery performance in the AirPods Pro 3 presents a mix of improvements and compromises. The earbuds themselves now offer up to 8 hours of listening time with ANC enabled, compared to 6 hours on the AirPods Pro 2. However, the charging case’s capacity has been reduced, providing a total of 24 hours of playback instead of the previous model’s 30 hours. This trade-off may be a concern for users who rely heavily on the case for extended usage, particularly during travel.

Fitness Tracking with Heart Rate Monitoring

Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the addition of a heart rate sensor in the AirPods Pro 3. This feature tracks your pulse during workouts and integrates seamlessly with the Health and Fitness apps on your iPhone or Apple Watch. While this functionality enhances the earbuds’ appeal for fitness-focused users, it requires pairing with an Apple device, limiting its utility for those outside the Apple ecosystem.

Live Translation: Multilingual Support

The AirPods Pro 3 support live translation, allowing real-time conversations in multiple languages. This feature, also available on the AirPods Pro 2 and select AirPods 4 models, is particularly useful for travelers and multilingual users. Whether navigating a foreign country or communicating in diverse settings, this functionality adds a layer of convenience.

Pricing: More Value at the Same Cost

Despite the numerous upgrades, Apple has maintained the $249 price point for the AirPods Pro 3. This consistent pricing ensures that users receive enhanced features and performance without an increase in cost. For those considering an upgrade from older AirPods models, the AirPods Pro 3 offer significant value in the premium earbuds market.

Key Considerations Before Buying

While the AirPods Pro 3 introduce several meaningful improvements, there are some trade-offs to consider:

The larger charging case comes with reduced battery capacity, which may inconvenience users who rely on extended playback times.

Fitness tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, require pairing with an Apple device, limiting their functionality for non-Apple users.

The AirPods Pro 3 strike a balance between innovation and practicality, offering upgrades in comfort, sound quality, and functionality. However, potential buyers should weigh the reduced case battery capacity and reliance on Apple devices for certain features when deciding if these earbuds align with their needs.

Expand your understanding of AirPods Pro 3 with additional resources from our extensive library of articles.

Source & Image Credit: ZONEofTECH



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals