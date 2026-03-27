iOS 26.4 + Firmware 8B39: The Update That Finally Fixes AirPods Pro Connection Lag

Apple has rolled out firmware version 8B39 for its AirPods Pro lineup, encompassing models like the AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Pro 2 (both USB-C and Lightning versions), and AirPods 4. This update signifies a pivotal move toward unifying firmware versions across devices, simplifying updates and enhancing performance. However, challenges persist, particularly for AirPods Pro 3 users. Below is a detailed look at what this update offers and the issues that remain unresolved.

Unified Firmware Version 8B39: A Milestone for AirPods

For the first time, Apple has standardized firmware across its supported AirPods models, with all compatible devices now running version 8B39. Previously, different models operated on separate firmware versions, such as 8B34 for AirPods Pro 3 and 8B28 for AirPods Pro 2, leading to inconsistent updates and varying performance levels. This unification ensures a more streamlined experience and consistent functionality across the lineup.

However, it’s important to highlight that AirPods Pro 1 are excluded from this update. These older models remain on their previous firmware, as Apple shifts its focus toward supporting newer devices. This exclusion may prompt users of older models to consider upgrading to take advantage of the latest improvements.

How to Update Your AirPods

Updating AirPods to the latest firmware is an automatic process, but there are steps you can take to ensure the update is applied smoothly:

Ensure your iPhone, iPad, or Mac is updated to the latest operating system (iOS 26.4 or macOS 14.1).

Activate Bluetooth and connect your AirPods to your device.

Make sure your device is connected to Wi-Fi and place the AirPods in their charging case.

Keep the case connected to a power source and wait for 20–30 minutes for the update to install automatically.

It’s worth noting that there is no manual option to force the update. The process occurs in the background, requiring patience as the firmware installs.

Improvements and Fixes in Firmware 8B39

The latest firmware addresses several bugs and performance issues, particularly benefiting AirPods Pro 2 users. Key improvements include:

Fixing mismatched firmware and case versions for AirPods Pro 2.

Resolving the hissing noise reported by some AirPods Pro 2 users.

Addressing an iPhone freezing issue triggered by AirPods interactions.

These fixes contribute to a smoother user experience, with many AirPods Pro 2 users reporting faster connection speeds and improved reliability following the update.

Challenges Persist for AirPods Pro 3 Users

Despite the advancements, AirPods Pro 3 users continue to face several challenges. Persistent issues include:

Slower connection times compared to AirPods Pro 2.

Firmware and case versions not aligning immediately after the update, leading to confusion.

Intermittent connection dropouts and microphone inconsistencies.

These ongoing problems underscore the need for further refinements in future firmware updates to bring AirPods Pro 3 performance on par with earlier models.

Feature Limitations and Missing Enhancements

While firmware 8B39 improves performance, it does not introduce significant new features. Some notable limitations include:

The hearing loss testing feature remains unavailable in certain regions, such as Canada.

No new languages have been added to the live translation feature, despite recent iOS updates expanding live captioning to include Chinese.

Additionally, many users continue to request an EQ adjustment feature, which has yet to be implemented. This omission remains a common point of feedback, with hopes that it may be addressed in future updates, such as iOS 27.

Performance Observations: Gains and Gaps

Post-update, AirPods Pro 2 users overview noticeable improvements, including faster pairing times and more reliable connections. These enhancements contribute to a seamless and efficient experience for users of this model.

In contrast, AirPods Pro 3 users continue to encounter performance inconsistencies, such as connection dropouts and microphone issues. These shortcomings suggest that further optimization is necessary to address these gaps and ensure a consistent experience across all supported models.

Excluded Models: AirPods Pro 1 Left Behind

It’s important to note that AirPods Pro 1 are not included in this firmware update. These older models remain on their existing firmware, as Apple focuses its development efforts on newer devices. For users of AirPods Pro 1, this exclusion may serve as a reminder to consider upgrading to a newer model to benefit from the latest advancements and fixes.

Progress With Opportunities for Further Refinement

The 8B39 firmware update represents a notable step forward in unifying and enhancing the AirPods Pro experience. AirPods Pro 2 users, in particular, benefit from resolved issues and improved performance, making this update a welcome improvement for many.

However, for AirPods Pro 3 users, the update falls short of addressing all concerns, leaving room for further refinement. As Apple continues to iterate on its firmware, users can anticipate additional improvements and the potential introduction of long-requested features in future updates. For now, the 8B39 update offers a mix of progress and challenges, with its impact varying depending on the model in use.

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Source: HalfManHalfTech



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