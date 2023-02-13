Apple AirPods all-weather case

Onionthings a design studio specializing accessories for your gadgets has this month launched a campaign for a new Apple AirPods case to provide all-weather protection to your earbuds. The campaign has already raised its required pledge goal and is now entering its final two days, so do not delay if you would like to take advantage of early bird pricing.

The AirPods case has been specifically designed to protect your audio earbuds from drops from 3 m and water damage and can be submerged in up to 30 feet of water for up to 60 minutes. Once your AirPods are encased will still be able to wirelessly charge your earbuds or connect them to a cable when needed for wired charging if necessary.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the cutting-edge project from roughly $24 or £20 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The First AirPods case is designed to achieve waterproof and dustproof. It makes it protected from all weather. We made countless prototypes and tests to ensure it protects your AirPods well. Our case offers an extra cover with a lock system to prevent your Airpod from accidentally opening and lost. Extra life for your AirPods.”

Waterproof AirPods case

“The case is designed to use easily with 1 handed. The Patented one-click feature is able to open and close the case quickly. Charging with cable or wireless chargers. Thanks to the hanging hole, you can carry it around easily with the hand strap included. Multi-layer design integrated soft and hard material to maximum protection. The soft cushion act as tight sealing and shock absorption. The hard shell is durable to protect from drops & scratches.”

With the assumption that the All Weather crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the All Weather Apple AirPods case project observe the promotional video below.

“We started this concept when AirPod 3th Gen was first launched. With all testing and fine-tuning, we are finally at a stage where we could bring it to life. AirPods 3 Gen will be ready in April. The AirPods Pro version will be shipped around September 2023. The AirPods Pro version has already completed the design, engineering, and prototyping stages. With experience on AirPods 3 case, we just need to have sufficient funds to create the tooling and then production. According to the time with the previous case, we expected to ship all final products in Sept 2023! “

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the Apple AirPods case, jump over to the official All Weather crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals