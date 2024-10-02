AirPods 4 vs. AirPods 3: What’s New and Improved?

Apple has recently unveiled the highly anticipated AirPods 4, the successor to the popular AirPods 3. The new iteration brings a host of improvements and features that aim to enhance the user experience and deliver superior audio quality. In the video below, Matthew Moniz looks at the key differences between the AirPods 4 and AirPods 3, highlighting the advancements that make the AirPods 4 a compelling choice for Apple enthusiasts and audio lovers alike.

Active Noise Cancellation: A Game-Changer for Non-Invasive Earbuds

One of the most significant upgrades in the AirPods 4 is the introduction of active noise cancellation (ANC). While the AirPods 3 lacked this feature, the AirPods 4 have managed to incorporate ANC technology without compromising on the signature non-invasive design. Although the noise cancellation may not be as effective as the AirPods Pro due to the absence of a passive seal, the AirPods 4 still manage to reduce ambient noise by an impressive 50-60%. This enhancement makes them an excellent choice for users who desire a quieter listening experience without the bulk and intrusion of over-ear headphones or in-ear buds.

Refined Design and Improved Fit for Enhanced Comfort and Convenience

The AirPods 4 have undergone a design overhaul, resulting in a 10% reduction in size compared to their predecessor. This compact form factor not only enhances portability but also improves comfort during extended listening sessions. Apple has replaced the physical button with a capacitive touch button, providing users with more intuitive and responsive control over their audio playback and call management.

In addition to the redesigned button, the AirPods 4 now feature a USB Type-C charging port, replacing the Lightning port found on the AirPods 3. This change aligns with Apple’s broader shift towards USB-C across its product lineup, offering faster charging speeds and improved compatibility with a wider range of devices.

The AirPods 4 also boast an impressive IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance, ensuring they can withstand the rigors of daily use and light exposure to the elements. The squared-off ear tip design provides a more secure and stable fit, making them suitable for various activities, from workouts to commutes.

Elevated Sound Quality and Voice Clarity with the H2 Chip

At the heart of the AirPods 4 lies the H2 chip, a significant upgrade from the H1 chip found in the AirPods 3. This advanced chip brings notable improvements to sound quality, delivering a more immersive and rich audio experience. Users can expect enhanced depth, clarity, and dynamic range across various genres of music and audio content.

The H2 chip also powers the improved voice isolation technology in the AirPods 4. This feature ensures that your voice remains clear and intelligible during phone calls or video conferences, even in noisy environments. By effectively suppressing background noise, the AirPods 4 provide a seamless communication experience, making them an ideal choice for professionals and individuals who rely on voice calls.

Battery Life and Charging: Consistent Performance and Convenient Features

Despite the addition of active noise cancellation, the AirPods 4 maintain a battery life that is consistent with the AirPods 3. Users can expect up to 4 hours of continuous playback with ANC enabled and 5 hours without ANC. The included charging case extends the total battery life to an impressive 20 hours, ensuring that you have ample power to last throughout the day.

The charging case of the AirPods 4 introduces a few convenient features. It now includes a built-in speaker that emits a sound when you activate the “Find My” feature, making it easier to locate your AirPods if they are misplaced. Additionally, the case supports wireless charging, allowing you to top up the battery using a Qi-compatible charging pad.

Gesture Control and Seamless Device Switching

The AirPods 4 introduces an innovative gesture control system that enhances the user experience. With a simple nod of your head, you can answer or decline incoming phone calls, providing a hands-free and intuitive way to manage your communication. This feature is particularly useful when you are on the go or have your hands occupied.

Thanks to the H2 chip, the AirPods 4 offer seamless and fast device switching. You can effortlessly transition between your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or other Apple devices without the need for manual reconnection. This seamless integration across the Apple ecosystem makes the AirPods 4 a convenient choice for users who own multiple Apple devices.

Considerations and Limitations

While the AirPods 4 offers numerous improvements and features, there are a few considerations to keep in mind. Unlike the AirPods Pro, the AirPods 4 do not support MagSafe charging, which may be a drawback for users who have invested in MagSafe accessories. Additionally, the AirPods 4 lack a dedicated lanyard attachment feature, which could be inconvenient for users who prefer to keep their earbuds securely attached to a lanyard or keychain.

It is also important to note that the AirPods 4, like their predecessors, are primarily designed for use within the Apple ecosystem. While they can be used with Android devices, certain features and functionalities may be limited or unavailable. Android users may want to consider alternative wireless earbuds that offer better compatibility and integration with their devices.

The Verdict: AirPods 4 vs. AirPods 3

The AirPods 4 represents a significant step forward in Apple’s lineup of wireless earbuds. With the introduction of active noise cancellation, improved design, enhanced sound quality, and convenient features like gesture control and fast device switching, the AirPods 4 offer a compelling package for Apple users seeking a premium audio experience.

While the AirPods 4 may not provide the same level of noise isolation as the AirPods Pro, they strike a balance between noise reduction and non-invasive design, making them an attractive option for users who prefer a more open and natural fit.

Overall, the AirPods 4 is a worthy upgrade for existing AirPods 3 users and a strong contender for anyone in the market for high-quality wireless earbuds that seamlessly integrate with the Apple ecosystem. However, Android users or those who prioritize features like MagSafe compatibility or lanyard attachment may want to explore alternative options that better suit their specific needs.

Ultimately, the choice between the AirPods 4 and AirPods 3 will depend on your individual preferences, budget, and the features that matter most to you. Whether you prioritize active noise cancellation, improved sound quality, or the convenience of gesture control, the AirPods 4 offer a compelling package that builds upon the success of its predecessor.

Source & Image Credit: Matthew Moniz



