Nooku AI indoor air quality testing

Unfortunately due to the world we live in the air quality index and quality your local facility and surrounding your family is not always as clean as you would hope. If you are looking for affordable way to carry out indoor air quality testing in your home or apartment you might be interested in a new system called the Nooku.

Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal and provides an artificial intelligent powered predictive air quality monitor that provides feedback in real time. Helping you predict unhealthy air and help prevent hidden future health risks to your family say it is creators. Early bird bargains are now available for the state-of-the-art project from roughly $77 or £65 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 27% off the suggested retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Good air quality allows for better sleep, increased energy levels, improved concentration and lower risk of allergies. Let nooku do the worrying so you don’t have to… Everyday activities such as cooking and cleaning, as well as pet dander, dust and pollen can all contribute to poor indoor air quality. It might be invisible but we still feel the effects every day!”

Indoor air quality testing

“nooku is more than just an air quality monitor, it’s also your guide and sidekick on the journey to making your home a healthier environment. Think of nooku as your personal trainer for air quality. It couldn’t be simpler – place multiple smaller base Monitors around your home for full air quality coverage in every room. Monitoring temperature, relative humidity, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and nitrous oxides (NOx), stay in control of your home’s air quality with nooku.”

If the Nooku campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Nooku indoor air quality testing system project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“Move the Guide when and where it’s most needed. Simply stack the Guide module on top of any monitor to increase nooku’s sensing capabilities (CO2 and PM 1-10) and unlock more engaging experiences via the touch screen. Most air quality monitors on the market are confusing to understand. No one wants to be faced with a screen of data that makes no sense. At nooku we’ve decided to do things differently. nooku breaks it down into plain language with our 5 stage scale, and delivers actionable tips and advice straight to your phone.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the indoor air quality testing system, jump over to the official Nooku crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





