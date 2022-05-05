AiryFi air quality monitor based on ESP8266

If you would like to monitor the air quality in your home, business or local environment you may be interested in a new air quality monitor based on the ESP8266. Equipped with a PMSA003 Sensor and capable of being powered by a 3.7 V battery the monitoring board is equipped with a 1.14 inch TFT display US PC connection and BME280 humidity sensor.

“AiryFi is an open-source portable sensor that can deliver the quantity and mass of suspended particulates. It includes a PMSA003 sensor that uses a digital output with a 5V working voltage to offer information on suspended particulate matter (PM1.0, PM2.5, and PM10) in the air per unit volume. It consists of ESP8266-12E, USB C Port USB port for charging and communication, CP2102, Battery Connector, On/Off switch, Flash, PMSA003 sensor selection jumper, BME280 and many more.”

AiryFi air quality monitor

With the assumption that the AiryFi crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the AiryFi air-quality monitor project watch the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $68 or £50 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 17% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Our goal is to create a brand that revolutionizes the DIY industry by combining innovation and hard effort with the help of our ardent supporters. I’m seeking for backers who are enthusiastic about our brand and want to help to its development. We guarantee that you will receive a high-quality product within the specified time frame. We currently have working prototypes in the hands of incredible developers, as well as machines that are ready to serve our incredible clients.”

Source : Kickstarter

