The AIRLEO Duo Eco is a new mobile air cooling and heating system that has been specifically designed to provide energy-efficient cooling and heat whenever and wherever you require. The system’s installation free and features a duo thermal function together with ambient nightlight, smart controls and more. Early bird pledges are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $299 or £256 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Introducing AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System – a mobile air cooling and heating system that revolutionizes air comfort while being eco-friendly and energy-efficient. Powered by our patented Low-Temperature Evolutionary Ozone (LEO) technology, AIRLEO uses a unique air-folding technique that minimizes the generation of heat, making it a breakthrough innovation in air cooling and heating systems.”

Assuming that the AIRLEO Duo Eco funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the AIRLEO Duo Eco mobile air cooler and heater project observe the promotional video below.

Air cooler and heater

“We designed the AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System with countries that experience significant weather fluctuations in mind. The concept came about after the successful creation, launch, and sale of the AIRLEO Mono Eco Air System in Singapore in 2022. Unlike most air coolers or heaters available in the market that require installation and an exhaust hose, AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System offers a unique solution for temperature control without creating significantly heated exhaust.”

“Due to variance of relative humidity and other factors, users can expect AIRLEO heater to dispense air temperature no lesser than 18 to 20°C / 64.4 to 68°F higher than ambient temp. Note that the heater function does not have 80 percent energy-saving capabilities.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the mobile air cooler and heater, jump over to the official AIRLEO Duo Eco crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





