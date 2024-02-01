If you’re a podcast creator, you know how crucial it is for listeners to find your content easily. But how do you make your podcast as searchable and user-friendly? Imagine being able to find any podcast episode you want with just a few keystrokes, much like how you can easily search for topics popular podcast platforms. The answer lies in effective indexing techniques, and this article will guide you through the process of making your podcast episodes as accessible as possible thanks to the team at AssemblyAI.

The secret to creating a useful library successfully implementing an automated indexing system that categorizes episodes by topics, chapters, and key phrases. When someone searches for a term like they’re immediately directed to relevant episodes. To achieve this, you need to understand how to build an automated podcast indexing system.

Indexing podcasts with keywords

The first step is to use Python, a powerful programming language that’s perfect for extracting data. With Python, you can write a script to retrieve the URLs of podcast episodes from their RSS feeds, which is essential for indexing.

Next, you’ll want to incorporate the tools provided by Assembly AI. This platform offers AI-powered features that can transcribe audio, identify topics, divide content into chapters, and detect key phrases. These features are crucial for making your episodes easy to search.

Conformer-2 is our latest AI model for automatic speech recognition. Conformer-2 is trained on 1.1M hours of English audio data, extending Conformer-1 to provide improvements on proper nouns, alphanumerics, and robustness to noise. Once you have transcribed your audio and identified the keywords, it’s important to consider the costs. Assembly AI charges for its services, so you need to determine if the investment in transcription and keyword extraction is worth it for your platform.

After you’ve got your transcriptions and keywords, the final step is to integrate these keywords into your website’s episode data. This will significantly improve your site’s user experience by allowing listeners to find episodes simply by entering relevant keywords that lead them directly to the content they’re interested in.

By following these steps, you can develop a podcast indexing system that rivals the efficiency of Andrew Huberman’s. This strategy will not only make your podcast more discoverable but will also enhance the overall listening experience for your audience. With the help of Python, Assembly AI, and careful cost management, you can take your podcast to the next level of user engagement.



