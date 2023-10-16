Adobe Project Stardust AI object-aware editing engine

As well as unveiling a wealth of AI features it has rolled out to its suite of image and video applications. Adobe also teased projects that it is currently working on perhaps for a future release. As well as innovations in other areas such as the innovative interactive dress known as Project Primrose.

One of Adobe’s showcased future projects is Stardust, an object-aware editing engine that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI to revolutionize the image editing process. This groundbreaking technology is designed to automate some of the most time-consuming aspects of image editing, such as filling in backgrounds, cutting out outlines for selection, blending lighting and color, and more.

Adobe Project Stardust

Project Stardust’s object-aware editing engine is a game-changer in the field of image editing. Unlike traditional image editing software like Adobe Firefly, which allows for object-specific modifications, Project Stardust takes this concept a step further. It offers a more automated and AI-driven approach, understanding the objects within an image and allowing for specific manipulations like cutting out outlines for selection. This object-awareness is a significant leap forward in image editing technology, enabling users to make precise modifications with ease and efficiency.

AI object-aware editing engine

“Project Stardust is an object-aware editing engine that uses artificial intelligence and generative AI to revolutionize image editing. This technology automates sometimes time-consuming parts of the image editing process — filling in backgrounds, cutting out outlines for selection, blending lighting and color, and more. In addition, the generative AI features let you add objects and make creative transformations. Stardust makes image editing more intuitive, accessible and time efficient for any user, regardless of skill level.”

“Aya Philémon is a product manager at Adobe who aims to empower others to make the most of their creative potential. Her research projects are inspired by both her professional and personal life experiences.”

But Project Stardust doesn’t stop at mere editing. It also incorporates generative AI features, which go beyond simple modifications to generate new elements within the image. This could include adding objects or creatively transforming existing ones. These generative AI features open up a world of creative possibilities, allowing users to make unique and imaginative transformations to their images.

Automation and accessibility

One of the most significant advantages of Project Stardust is its automation capabilities. The tool is designed to automate labor-intensive tasks like filling in backgrounds, blending lighting, and adjusting color. This automation not only speeds up the editing process but also reduces the potential for human error, resulting in a more seamless and efficient editing experience.

Perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of Project Stardust is its accessibility. The tool aims to be intuitive and user-friendly, making advanced image editing accessible to users of all skill levels. This accessibility is a testament to Adobe’s commitment to democratizing image editing, making it more accessible and intuitive for everyone, regardless of their skill level.

Adobe’s Project Stardust represents a significant advancement in image editing technology. Its object-aware editing engine, generative AI features, automation capabilities, and accessibility make it a powerful tool for anyone involved in image editing. Whether you’re a professional graphic designer or a hobbyist looking to enhance your photos, Project Stardust promises to make the image editing process more intuitive, accessible, and time-efficient.

What is an AI object-aware editing engine?

An AI object-aware editing engine is a software algorithm that uses artificial intelligence to identify and segregate different objects within a given visual medium. This enables more targeted editing capabilities. For example, in a photo containing people, animals, and landscapes, the engine could automatically recognize and isolate these elements so that the user can manipulate them independently. You could change the color of just the sky, blur only the background, or apply a filter to a specific person’s face, all without affecting other parts of the image.

In the video editing context, this engine could identify moving objects from frame to frame, allowing the user to apply edits to a specific object throughout the entire video clip without manually tracking it. The object-aware engine would automate the tedious task of frame-by-frame editing, making it easier for editors to create complex visual effects or adjustments. Overall, the engine would make the editing process more efficient and intuitive, letting users focus on creativity rather than technical details.

As soon Adobe releases more details on its new Project Stardust AI object-aware editing engine we will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime you can check out all the new features that have been rolled out to Adobe Firefly.



