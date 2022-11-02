Adobe starts charging $15 a month for Pantone colors

Due to a licensing change between Adobe and Pantone a selection of its applications such as Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign will no longer support access to free Pantone colors. Requiring users who wish to access the extensive range of Pantone colors to subscribe to a new Adobe licensing package priced at $15 a month or $90 per year.

Last year Adobe made an announcement that it would be removing the Pantone “color books” from its software but said it would be working on an “alternative solution”. According to Pantone the Pantone color libraries within Adobe’s apps have not been updated for some time and are already inaccurate.

“The Pantone Color Libraries in Creative Cloud today are therefore significantly out of date and missing hundreds of new Pantone Colors. Pantone and Adobe have together decided to remove the outdated libraries and jointly focus on an improved in-app experience that better serves our users.”

“Recognized globally as a leading source of color expertise, Pantone Color Institute provides color insights and solutions; collaborating with our clients to strategically address color challenges and develop a color and design approach consistent with their brand vision. Our color experts serve clients all around the world, touching every creative discipline and every level of the marketplace. Unlock over 15,000 Pantone colors with digital data and communicate your vision to everyone in your workflow. Powered by Pantone Connect.”

Ashley Still, senior vice president of digital media marketing, strategy, and global partnerships at Adobe explains :

“To access the complete set of Pantone Color Books, Pantone now requires customers to purchase a premium license through Pantone Connect and install a plug-in using Adobe Exchange.”

