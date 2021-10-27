Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator expanded to the web

Adobe has announced that it is bringing both Photoshop and Illustrator to the Web and you will be able to use the apps in your browser.

The video below gives us a look at Adobe Photoshop on the web, and some of its features, the Web version of Photoshop is going to be available in Public Beta.

In response to these changes, at this year’s Adobe MAX, we have released scores of new features and other innovations in Creative Cloud that help creators work together more effectively, create more efficiently, explore new mediums, and find new ways to prosper from their creative work. Here’s a look at some of what we are unveiling.

We are extending two of the world’s iconic creative products, Photoshop and Illustrator, to the Web, so that you can access projects anywhere. With just a URL, you can invite anyone to view and comment on your Photoshop or Illustrator file — and the reviewers don’t need to download any software or have a Creative Cloud subscription. And Creative Cloud subscribers can make light edits to Photoshop or Illustrator files right in their browser. The journey of bringing Creative Cloud to the web starts now with Photoshop on the Web in public beta, while Illustrator on the Web is debuting in private beta.

You can find out more details about Photoshop and Illustrator for the web over at the Adobe website at the link below.

Source Adobe

