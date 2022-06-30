Owlcam Classic 5 vehicle AI dash camera from $269

Drivers searching for a fashionable personal car security system and dash cam might be interested in the Owlcam Classic 5 the latest flagship vehicle camera created by the developing team at Owlcam. Available to purchase singly priced at $269 or as a double pack for $508 or as a triple pack for $765 the Owlcam Classic 5 features a variety of AEI surveillance technology.

Equipped with auto detection alerts that can warn you of unsafe or risky activity the camera is capable of live streaming HD video from your dash cam directly to the Owlcam companion application on your phone or tablet. Within enhanced nightvision the Infrared LED sensors on the driver facing camera provide further safety in lowlight conditions.

AI dash cam

The Owlcam dash cam features 160 GB of internal storage equivalent to 160 hours of video footage enabling you to record even the longest of journeys. Listen to live audio and communicate with passengers using the Owlcam application as well as edit and share video footage from within the app. Owlcam is capable of recording 60 days cloud storage for autodetect events and clips.

“To get the most out of Owlcam’s dash cam dual cameras, access live view, access cloud storage, recieve real-time alerts with video directly to your phone an Owlcam Connect Plan subscription is essential. Never miss a moment with unlimited best-in-class, zero-latency, 4G LTE connection built right into the camera. Connect Plans are contract free with the freedom to cancel at any time. Choose to pay monthly or select the annual plan to receive a discount on the total yearly cost. U.S. Based customer service and technical support available via phone and email.”

“Setting up your Owlcam dash cam only takes 5 minutes, and everything needed is included in the box. No tools, adhesives, or professional installation required. Dimensions: 3.4” x 2.4” x 1.1” (63.2 x 88.0 x 28.5mm) Sensor Resolution : 4MP with 2μm pixel size, Exterior-Facing Camera : 1440p HD video @ 30 FPS 2X digital zoom with full resolution, Interior-Facing Camera : Night Vision Infrared LED Sensors 720p HD video @ 30 FPS Aperture ƒ/2.14 FOV 120 degrees.”

For further information, specifications and availability jump over to the official Owlcam dash cam website by following the link below.

Source : Owlcam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals