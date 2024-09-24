AG02 eGPU Dock with OCuLink external GPU hands on performance tested

The AG02 eGPU Dock is a new external GPU dock engineered to significantly enhance gaming performance on handheld devices and mini PCs. This innovative dock features an integrated 400W power supply unit (PSU), supports both OCuLink and USB4 interfaces, and accommodates graphics cards with up to 250W TGP. While it lacks the ability to deliver power over USB4, which may be seen as a limitation by some users, the AG02 eGPU Dock offers a range of impressive features that set it apart from other external GPU solutions on the market.

One of the standout features of the AG02 eGPU Dock is its built-in 400W PSU. This integrated power supply eliminates the need for a separate external ATX or SFX power supply, streamlining the setup process and ensuring that your GPU receives ample power to deliver optimal performance. The convenience and simplicity offered by this built-in PSU make the AG02 eGPU Dock an attractive choice for gamers who want a clean, efficient gaming setup without compromising on power.

Another key aspect of the AG02 eGPU Dock is its dual interface support. The dock is compatible with both OCuLink and USB4, providing users with flexibility and high-speed connectivity options to suit their needs. OCuLink offers a direct PCIe connection, ensuring minimal latency and maximum data transfer rates for a seamless gaming experience. USB4, on the other hand, provides broader compatibility with modern devices, making the AG02 eGPU Dock a versatile choice for various gaming setups.

GPU Compatibility and Performance

The AG02 eGPU Dock is designed to support high-performance GPUs with a total TGP of up to 250W, including popular models like the RTX 4070 and RX 7700 XT. This compatibility allows users to experience significantly enhanced graphics and smoother gameplay on their handheld devices and mini PCs. With the AG02 eGPU Dock, you can enjoy the latest games at high settings and improved frame rates, transforming your gaming experience.

Benchmark tests have demonstrated the impressive performance improvements achieved by using the AG02 eGPU Dock compared to integrated GPUs. Games such as God of War Ragnarok and Cyberpunk 2077 have shown notable enhancements in graphics quality and frame rates when paired with the dock. These results highlight the AG02 eGPU Dock’s ability to unlock the full potential of your handheld devices and mini PCs, making it a valuable addition to any gaming setup.

Aoostar AG02 eGPU Dock Hand On

External GPU Accessories and Setup

To ensure a seamless setup experience, the AG02 eGPU Dock comes with a range of essential accessories, including:

PCIe power connectors

USB4 cable

Power cable

OCuLink cable

These included accessories provide users with everything they need to get started right out of the box, simplifying the installation process and enhancing the overall user experience. The dock’s user-friendly design features an oversized thumb screw for easy GPU placement and short, manageable cables that reduce clutter, making setup a breeze even for users with limited technical expertise.

Pricing and Future Testing

The AG02 eGPU Dock is available in two models to cater to different user needs and budgets. The AG01, which supports only OCuLink, is priced at $159, while the AG02, which includes USB4 support, is priced at $219. The additional cost for USB4 support is justified by the increased compatibility and convenience it offers, making it a worthwhile investment for users who require this functionality.

Looking to the future, there are plans to test the OCuLink interface with a new mini PC to further explore the capabilities and performance of the AG02 eGPU Dock. These tests will provide valuable insights and potential improvements, helping to determine the dock’s versatility and effectiveness in various gaming scenarios.

While the AG02 eGPU Dock’s lack of USB4 power output may be seen as a drawback, requiring users to rely on additional power sources for connected devices, the dock’s overall benefits far outweigh this limitation. With its powerful performance, dual interface support, and user-friendly design, the AG02 eGPU Dock is a compelling solution for gamers looking to elevate their gaming experience on handheld devices and mini PCs.

