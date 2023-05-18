Serif rolls out major update in Affinity 2.1

Serif has just released a major update to its fantastic creative software suite, just six months after the launch of its second generation software. Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer, and Affinity Publisher, offer fantastic affordable alternatives to other expensive photo editing, graphic design, and layout software that grace Macs, Windows PCs, and iPads.

What sets this update apart is its simultaneous implementation across all three Affinity products on all three platforms. Consequently, feature upgrades available on the Mac or Windows PC versions also extend to the iPad versions. This guarantees that Affinity users can tap into the freshest version of the software on their device of choice without having to endure protracted wait times for updates to reach different platforms.

Affinity 2.1 update

The Affinity 2.1 update is free to anyone who already owns V2 of Affinity, you should automatically be prompted to update to 2.1. For new customers Mac or Windows PC versions of V2 are available for a one-off payment of £67.99 / $69.99 / 74,99€ each, while the iPad versions are £17.99 / $18.49 / 19,99€ each.

“The speed, power and affordability of Affinity has helped establish a global user base among professional photographers, editors, designers, artists and illustrators. Affinity 2.1 update, available now to buy and as a free update to existing V2 customers, builds on that success with a series of new features and improvements which have been frequently requested frequently by the user community. They include many usability enhancements to guides, layers, assets, warping, strokes, text, brushes—almost all commonly-used features have been improved. On top of that Serif has also added some all-new features including a Vector Flood Fill tool in Affinity Designer and Running Headers in Affinity Publisher.”

“Our first major update for Version 2 introduces hundreds of improvements across all apps and platforms. They include many usability enhancements to guides, layers, assets, warping, strokes, text and brushes, as well as some all-new features such as a Vector Flood Fill Tool in Affinity Designer and running headers in Affinity Publisher.”

To learn more about all the features and updates included in the Affinity 2.1 update for May 2023 update jump over to the official Serif website by following the link below.

Source : Serif



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals