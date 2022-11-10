Affinity 2 Photo, Designer and Publisher apps launch

Today, the development team at Serif responsible for creating the awesome Affinity range of creativity applications taking the form of Photo, Designer and Publisher, have announced the launch of its second generation applications. The new Affinity 2 applications are now available to purchase at a discounted rate for a limited time. Offering a fantastic alternative to the hugely expensive offerings from larger companies, such as Adobe.

Offering a wealth of features, the three new Affinity to applications Are now available to purchase separately, or as a bundle saving you even more of your hard earned cash. No subscriptions are required and a simple one-off payment will allow you to purchase you the application you need. Personally, it was a straightforward decision to purchase all three at the fantastic discounted limited price of just £89.99.

Offering all three Affinity 2 versions of Designer, Affinity Photo and Affinity Publisher on all operating systems, including iPad, for one low price.

“After tireless work, seeing how much further we could push the boundaries of what’s possible with creative technology, we’re absolutely thrilled to announce that Version 2 of Affinity is here. Wielding hundreds of timesaving improvements and a completely redesigned UI that will optimise your workflow, V2 is heralding in a new creative era.”

Affinity 2

“Since its inception, Affinity has gained the trust of millions of professional users worldwide and picked up some of the industry’s most prestigious awards, setting a new standard in the world of creative software in both quality and value. And now it’s time for brand-new, feature-packed versions of the apps.”

“Our creative apps are already the go-to choice of millions of professionals around the world — and they just got even better. Head over to our website to learn more about the hundreds of enhancements and powerful new features in V2 as well as the new Universal Licence”

Affinity offer a range of affordable, subscription-free buying options for individuals, businesses and educational institutions. For more information, jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : Serif





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals