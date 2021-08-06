Affinity apps free update adds massive performance boost

The development team at Serif have released a new free update this week for their Affinity Photo, Designer and Publisher applications available on Mac, Windows PC and iPad devices, making some tasks up to 10 times quicker. The free 1.10 update includes a wealth of tweaks and enhancements at the “heart of the software” enabling you to do more, faster, whatever platform you may be running the applications on.

A complete rewrite of memory management in Affinity Publisher now enables huge documents, even with thousands of pages and many gigabytes’ worth of linked images, to offer instant loading times, smooth live editing and super-fast scroll, pan and zoom across the whole document says Affinity.

The rendering engine in Affinity Designer has received a lot of attention and the app is now capable of rendering highly-complex documents – potentially with hundreds of thousands of objects – up to 10 times faster than before. Ashley Hewson, Managing Director of Affinity developer Serif, says:

“We’re proud that the Affinity apps already offer class-leading speeds in many tasks, and for our latest update we wanted to take a step back and really see what further levels of performance we could achieve. – It’s turned out that some of those optimisations have had a huge impact, particularly on very large complex documents.”

“We’ve been excited to see the scale of some of the projects our customers are creating in Affinity Publisher, and knew we could do better to ensure the app remained fast when pushed to the limits,” says Hewson. “We completely reimagined our memory-handling architecture and the result is that there’s really no limit to the size of document you can work on while maintaining that stunning performance.” – “While this incredible improvement is particularly noticeable on huge documents, even with less-complex projects everything feels a lot smoother and snappier than before.”

Source : Serif

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals