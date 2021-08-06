Microsoft pauses Windows 365 free trials due to “unbelievable response”

Earlier this week Microsoft opened up the doors on its new Windows 365 service which allows access to its Windows 10 and new Windows 11 operating system from any device thanks to its new cloud-based service. Unfortunately due to the “unbelievable response” to the Windows 365 free trial program Microsoft has had to pause signups for the foreseeable future. Although you can still sign up to get notified when free Windows 365 trials resume.

“Windows 365 combines the power and security of the cloud with the versatility and simplicity of the PC. From contractors and interns to software developers and industrial designers, Windows 365 enables a variety of new scenarios for the new world of work.”

Prices start from $24 for personal use and business packages start from $31 per user per month for the Basic Windows 365 Business Cloud PC with a Standard available for $41 and a Premium available for $66 per user per month offering 4 vCPU, 16 GB RAM and 128GB of storage for your applications and documents. Enterprise services are also available in a full priceless is available by following the link below.

For the first time ever, securely stream your personalized apps, settings, and content from the Microsoft cloud to any device, giving you and your organization the ability to be more agile and productive in the new hybrid world. Sign up to receive the latest updates and availability so you can learn how the cloud service can help your organization:

– Stream personalized Cloud PCs to any device

– Empower hybrid work with powerful, versatile options

– Simplify IT, staying secure and up to date

For more information on the new Windows 365 cloud operating system that allows you to have a virtual computer in the Microsoft Cloud jump over to the official Microsoft website by following the link below

Source : Microsoft

