Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.120 now available to download

Pushing their next generation Windows 11 operating system closer to a final release, Microsoft has today announced the availability of the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.120 to everyone to download in the Dev and Beta Channels. Bringing with it more tweaks, bug fixes, enhancements and features such as the introduction of a new Family widget for MSA accounts, notification badging for the Chat icon, fixes to the virtual touchpad, Task View flyout, Cortana voice activation and more.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.120 features and fixes

– We are introducing a new Family widget for MSA accounts! It is available in all Windows languages and regions. It allows you to see recent activity from members of your Microsoft family group.

– We are beginning to rollout notification badging for the Chat icon on the Taskbar. Not everyone will see it right away at first.

– Made some adjustments to improve how the close button looks like in the Taskbar preview windows.

– When changing backgrounds for Desktops, even if Settings is already open, using Choose Background via Task View will now force Settings to move to whichever Desktop you’re actually on.

– Moved the Identify button in Display Settings to be right under the control for arranging your monitors (when you have multiple monitors connected) so it’s easier to find.

– We’ve updated File Explorer’s context menu to be a little more compact for mouse users.

– Updated the “New” button in the File Explorer’s command bar to use a dropdown menu style with all options in one list instead of a nested list.

– We’ve made some adjustments to improve the use of space and thumbnail sizes within ALT + Tab, Task View and snap assist.

Windows 11 Fixes

– The virtual touchpad is now available again to be enabled in Taskbar Settings.

– The Task View flyout will no longer dismiss when you start typing when attempting to rename your Desktops.

– The Task View flyout should now display in the correct direction for Insiders using the Arabic or Hebrew display language.

– When Cortana is set up for voice activation, hovering over the microphone icon in the Taskbar corner will now say “Your assistant is ready to respond” instead of “Host process for Windows Services”.

– DPI changes should no longer cause icon duplication and overlapping in the Taskbar corner.

– Adjusted the calendar flyout header spacing to give a bit more room in response to feedback that the days of the week were wrapping in some languages.

– Fixed an issue where if you updated your preferred first day of the week, it wouldn’t be reflected in the calendar flyout until you signed out and back in.

For more details on every fix, tweak and update to the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.120 download now available to everyone in the Microsoft Dev and Beta Channels jump over to the official Windows blog by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft

