ADVERSE first-person shooter platformer now avail to pre-order

Indie game ADVERSE is now avail to pre-order on the Xbox platform, offering a first-person shooter platformer with a fluid movement system, set in an idyllic universe. During gameplay you have to fight your way through enemies spanning eight unique worlds and 40 different levels. ADVERSE is the latest project in the Loneminded catalogue and is also available to pre-order from Steam nd will be available on PC from 22nd January 2021.

“Keeping true to the brand by being a fun, competitive platformer with in-game leaderboards with the addition of a multi-layered scoring system.”

Features of ADVERSE created by game studio Loneminded :

– 40 levels, 8 worlds. – Traverse the picturesque worlds of ADVERSE by making your way through levels of varying difficulties.

– Combat – Form a path through a swarm of enemies with use of your bow and arrow.

– Full Controller Support. – Play in a way that suits you. ADVERSE has full controller support and the ability to switch between mouse/keyboard and controller on the fly.

– Global Leaderboards. – Each individual level has a high-score based global leaderboard to top. Remember, it’s not just about being fast, you will also need to be accurate and efficient too.

Source : Steam : Major Nelson

