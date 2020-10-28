Carto adventure game launches on PC, Mac, Xbox, PS4 and Switch

Carto the indie “chill adventure game” created by Sunhead Games has today launched on the PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Mac and Switch. Offering a “charming adventure game wrapped around a unique, world-altering puzzle mechanic” say it’s creators.

“Use the world-altering puzzle mechanic power to explore mysterious lands, help a quirky cast of characters, and guide Carto on her journey back to her family. Carto is a chill adventure game wrapped around a unique, world-shifting puzzle mechanic. Use this power to explore mysterious lands, help a quirky cast of new friends, and guide Carto on her journey home.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Separated from her Granny during a storm, young Carto must use her innate cartography powers to map and manipulate the world around her on her quest to be reunited. As she discovers new “pieces” of the game map, players can rearrange them to shape the levels themselves – unlocking new paths, puzzles, and story moments. “

Carto is now available to purchase from Steam for the PC, Mac and the PlayStation, Switch and Xbox online stores for consoles. Nick Suttner writer at Sunhead Games has taken to the PlayStation blog this week to reveal more about what you can expect from the adventure game which is PlayStation 5 compatible.

– Employ a unique puzzle and exploration mechanic: rearrange pieces of your map, and watch the world change around you!

– Chill out and explore peaceful-yet-mysterious lands across a 5-7 hour story

– Meet a colorful cast of characters and learn about their unique cultures

– Bask in lush, hand-drawn visuals across a variety of biomes

– Experience a beautiful soundtrack with over 30 original tracks to accompany you on your adventure

Source : Carto : PlayStation

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals