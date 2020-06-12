Adobe launches Photoshop Camera app for iOS and Android (Video)

Adobe has launched its new Photoshop camera app for Apple’s iOS devices and Google’s Android devices, the app is designed to add filters to your photos, this is ideal for Instagram photos and more.

The app is now available for the iPhone and also Android smartphones and it comes with a range of effects and features.

Adobe Photoshop Camera is a free, intelligent camera app that lets you add the best filters and effects for your photos — before you even take the shot. Show off your unique style with tons of Insta-worthy lenses and filters inspired by your favorite artists and influencers. And with no Photoshop skills needed, it’s easy to share your world — your way.

Photoshop Camera is packed with amazing AI-powered features that help you take gorgeous selfies, food and scenery shots, and more. Quick fixes like auto-tone and portrait control mean you can create high-quality photos with a simple tap or swipe of your finger.

You can find out more information about the new Adobe Photoshop Camera app at the links below, the app is available as a free download.

Engadget

