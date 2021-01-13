Adobe is now blocking Flash content

Adobe announced last year that it would retiring Flash, this took place on the 31st of December as Adobe stopped supporting the software.

Now adobe has also started to block flash content, this is the final nail in the coffin for the software, you can see what adobe had to say below.

Since Adobe will no longer be supporting Flash Player after December 31, 2020 and Adobe will block Flash content from running in Flash Player beginning January 12, 2021, Adobe strongly recommends all users immediately uninstall Flash Player to help protect their systems.

Some users may continue to see reminders from Adobe to uninstall Flash Player from their system. See below for more details on how to uninstall Flash Player.

You can find out more details about the end of Flash over at Adobe’s website at the link below.

Source Adobe

