Revolutionizing Urban Mobility with the Lightest Folding E-Bike

ADO Air Carbon: The Lightest Folding E-Bike, Built for UK Commuters

ADO has just launched the Air Carbon, a groundbreaking folding e-bike that weighs only 12.5 kg — making it the lightest of its kind. Designed with UK commuters in mind, this sleek carbon fibre machine combines portability, long range, and smart features, positioning itself as an affordable, eco-friendly alternative to cars and public transport.

Lightest Folding E-Bike Ever!

For urban riders who split their journeys between trains, buses, and bikes, weight makes all the difference. The ADO Air Carbon is built around a full carbon fibre frame and fork, giving it the strength of a premium road bike while keeping the total weight at just 12.5 kg.

Add in a 15-second folding system, and you’ve got a bike that slips easily into a train carriage, under a desk, or even into a compact flat — no hassle, no heavy lifting.

Smooth Performance with Long Range

Despite its lightweight build, the Air Carbon doesn’t compromise on power. At its core is a BAFANG 250W hub motor paired with a torque sensor, delivering smooth pedal assistance that adapts naturally to your riding style.

Instead of a traditional chain, it uses a carbon belt drive — whisper-quiet, clean, and built to last up to 30,000 km. Perfect for the unpredictable UK climate, it won’t rust or demand constant maintenance.

With a 367 Wh battery, riders can expect up to 100 km of assisted range per charge. That’s more than enough for an entire week of commuting in cities like London, Manchester, or Birmingham without worrying about recharging.

Smart Safety for City Streets

UK commuters know the importance of security, and the Air Carbon is built with this in mind. The e-bike integrates an Anti-theft GPS tracker and mobile app, allowing riders to monitor location, set movement alerts, and lock/unlock digitally. It’s peace of mind for riders leaving their bikes outside offices or stations.

Now available in the UK

With many premium lightweight e-bikes priced over £2,000, the ADO Air Carbon offers incredible value. Available at a promotional offer for £1,699, being price competitive while delivering a lighter build and stronger smart features. Shop here https://adoebike.co.uk/

With its ultra-light 12.5 kg frame, 100 km range, Anti-Theft GPS security, and competitive pricing, the ADO Air Carbon is built for UK commuters who want a faster, cleaner, and smarter way to travel.



