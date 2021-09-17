Add creative smoke effects to your videos and photographs with SmokeGENIE

Photographers and creators looking for an easy way to create smoke effects in the videos or photographs may be interested in a small pocket sized smoke machine aptly named the SmokeGENIE. Designed to easily create a fog, haze, low hanging fog effect, dry ice effect and more the small machine offers 25 different modes of power and uses a glycerin based formula to make it smoke. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the effects you can create using the compact and portable smoke machine. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the smoke machine from roughly $340 or £252 (depending on current exchange rates).

SmokeGENIE uses industry standard 18650 batteries. Rechargeable. Replaceable. “We even have an emergency USB-C port for charging in machine. But of course, we recommend your own dedicated 18650 fast chargers. One Full Charge gives you more than 1 Hour of TOTAL Spray time in regular use. that’s 3600 seconds of smoke. Unless you are filling stadiums with this thing (please don’t), it should last you one full shooting session. And if you really used more than that, just pop in another pair of 18650s and you are set to go again. ”

Add creative smoke effects to your videos with SmokeGENIE

Assuming that the SmokeGENIE funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the SmokeGENIE smoke machine project watch the promotional video below.

“Finally, you don’t need to tell your models to close her eyes, or hold his breath, or buy insurance for their clothes. In fact, our Signature Formula is made of completely food-safe ingredients. It’s safe for humans, animals, and the environment. Our special formula is proven to have hang times up to TWO TIMES LONGER than traditional Hazers. Check out our Haze effects from the following Screenshots. “

“Decide EXACTLY where you want your smoke, what kind of smoke, how long it lasts. The Smoke Genie offers PRECISE placement of smoke, never seen before in smoke photography. No more spray can haze, baby haze, 5-second haze. But PROPER, TRUE CINEMATIC HAZE, that fits in your pocket.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the smoke machine, jump over to the official SmokeGENIE crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

