How to Add a 2nd Dock to Your iPhone

If you’ve ever found yourself wishing for quicker access to your favorite apps on your iPhone, you’ll be pleased to know there’s a clever workaround that essentially adds a second dock to your device. This addition, expertly leveraging the iOS Shortcuts app alongside the Assistive Touch feature, boosts app accessibility without cluttering your screen. The video below from iReviews shows us how to enhance your iPhone experience with this nifty trick.

Creating Shortcuts for Your Favorite Apps

The journey begins with the Shortcuts app, a powerful tool on your iPhone that you might not be fully utilizing yet. Here, you can create shortcuts for any app you wish to have in your new, secondary dock. This process is straightforward and ensures that your most-used apps are just a tap away, no matter where you are in the iOS interface.

Customizing Assistive Touch to Your Advantage

Next, it’s time to tailor the Assistive Touch menu. This feature, found within the accessibility settings, can be customized to include the shortcuts you’ve just created, allowing for up to eight apps to be added. This step is crucial as it lays the foundation for your secondary dock, making your apps accessible in an innovative and efficient manner.

Activating Your Secondary Dock with Ease

Activating your new dock can be done in a couple of ways, ensuring flexibility depending on your preferences or the situation. You can either double-tap or triple-tap the back of your iPhone, a gesture that’s both quick and intuitive. For iPhone 15 Pro users, the experience is even smoother with the option to use the action button. This versatility in activation methods underscores the secondary dock’s emphasis on accessibility and convenience.

The Perks of Enhanced Accessibility and Convenience

The overarching benefit of this setup is its contribution to accessibility and convenience. The ability to switch between apps more seamlessly without the need to return to the home screen is a significant advantage, particularly for users who require more functionality than what the standard dock offers. Whether it’s for productivity, communication, or entertainment, this secondary dock ensures your essential apps are always at your fingertips.

Summary

This method of enhancing app accessibility on the iPhone showcases the innovative use of existing iOS features to improve user experience. By following these instructions, you can create a more efficient and user-friendly interface on your device, keeping your favorite apps within easy reach at all times.

Remember, the beauty of technology lies in its ability to adapt to our needs. With this tutorial, your iPhone becomes even more of a personal tool, molded to fit your unique usage patterns and preferences. So, go ahead and give your iPhone a boost with a second dock, and enjoy the convenience it brings to your daily interactions with your device.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



