Apple backtracks on removal of iOS 17.4 Home Screen Web Apps in Europe

Apple’s iOS 17.4 software update is coming this week, it brings major changes to the App Store in Europe and now Apple has announced that it has changed its mind on removing Home Screen Web Apps in Europe.

Previously, Apple said that it would be disabling Home Screen web Apps in Europe for “security and privacy reasons’, it has now decided that it will not be removing these apps and their functionality with iOS 17.4, after considerable backlash from consumers, developers, and also the EU regulators. You can see what they have to say below.

Previously, Apple announced plans to remove the Home Screen web apps capability in the EU as part of our efforts to comply with the DMA. The need to remove the capability was informed by the complex security and privacy concerns associated with web apps to support alternative browser engines that would require building a new integration architecture that does not currently exist in iOS.

We have received requests to continue to offer support for Home Screen web apps in iOS, therefore we will continue to offer the existing Home Screen web apps capability in the EU. This support means Home Screen web apps continue to be built directly on WebKit and its security architecture, and align with the security and privacy model for native apps on iOS.

Developers and users who may have been impacted by the removal of Home Screen web apps in the beta release of iOS in the EU can expect the return of the existing functionality for Home Screen web apps with the availability of iOS 17.4 in early March.

This is good news as it means that the full functionality and features of Hoem Screen Web Apps will still be available in Europe when the in Europe when the iOS 17.4 software update is released this week. We are expecting the update either today or tomorrow, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit: James Yarema



