ADATA XPG CASTER DDR5 memory modules introduced

ADATA XPG has this month introduced its new range of CASTER Series DDR5 memory modules which some of you will be pleased to know comes with and without RGB lighting. The DDR5 memory is rated for 7000 MT/s and comes equipped with On-Die ECC and PMIC. “Running at 7000 MT/s, the XPG CASTER is a new breed of DDR5 that is over two times faster than standard DDR4 DRAM” says ADATA XPG in their press offering “blazing-fast data transfer rates, users will enjoy a smoother and seamless gaming experience”.

The ADATA XPG CASTER DDR5 memory modules also provide support for Intel XMP 3.0 together with straightforward overclocking enabling you to avoid cumbersome BIOS settings and the never-ending adjustment of overclocking parameters.

DDR5 memory modules

“With their steel gray heat sinks, bold triangular RGB light※, and streamlined shapes, XPG CASTER series DRAM exude a sense of speed, sophistication, and futuristic styling. Users can set the RGB lighting the way they want it. They can choose from different effects (static, breathing, and comet) or sync the lights with their favorite songs via Music Mode.

All this can be done through RGB control software from all the major motherboard brands. In addition to the XPG CASTER series DDR5 DRAM, XPG will also launch the all-new XPG HUNTER DDR5 DRAM later this year. This new module is the successor to the XPG HUNTER DDR4 DRAM and offers upgraded performance of 5200MT/s and a refreshed heat sink design.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : ADATA XPG

